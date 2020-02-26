Bishop Fox Wins Three InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox , the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, today announced that it has won three InfoSec awards – Security Company of the Year, Chief Executive Officer of the Year, and Cybersecurity Research – from Cyber Defense Magazine. The awards were announced at the RSA Conference 2020 on Feb. 24.

Bishop Fox was named a "Security Company of the Year" for its impressive work for clients in 2019, including partnering with a Fortune 100 technology giant to design their third-party security assessment program. This program has been rolled out to over 1,000 partners, making it the largest, publicly known third-party ecosystem testing program in the world.

Vinnie Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox, was selected as a "Chief Executive Officer of the Year" for his forward-thinking leadership and dedication to advancing the practice of offensive security. He has overseen the firm's growth to over 200 employees, including many of the world's leading security testers; built a talented senior management team; fostered a loyal, dedicated workforce; and maintained strong, long-term client relationships.

Bishop Fox was also recognized in the "Cybersecurity Research" category for its innovative research that has garnered the company speaking engagements at regional and national conferences, including Black Hat and DEF CON. Recent open-source tools shared on GitHub include: Eyeballer, GitGot, Dufflebag, and ZigDiggity. Bishop Fox continues to lead the industry with the recent launch of its Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed security service, which is changing the way companies approach their offensive security testing.

"Bishop Fox embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine and the InfoSec Awards

With over five million monthly readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies like CAST. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

