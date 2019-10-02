Bishop Fox Wins "Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year" Award in 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox , the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, today announced that its AI-based, open source penetration testing tool, Eyeballer, has been named the winner of the "Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year" award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market. The tool was created by Senior Security Associate Dan Petro and Senior Security Analyst Gavin Stroy, who introduced Eyeballer at the Black Hat 2019 Arsenal.

Bishop Fox's Eyeballer solution is a machine-learning tool designed to help penetration testers quickly identify which websites are "interesting" – and which ones aren't – when looking at a large-scale external perimeter. Eyeballer uses a convolutional neural network to sift through mountains of screenshots and tells the user which sites are likely to have vulnerabilities and which aren't, just by looking at it.

"Eyeballer is a practical pentesting tool that helps every offensive hacker do their jobs better and faster, and we are thrilled to receive this industry recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough," said Vincent Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. "We strongly believe that the future of hacking includes augmenting human expertise with AI analysis, and we will continue to move the industry forward with our research."



The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"While we evaluate a wide array of categories within the larger information security industry for our annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, there is no question that progression for solutions across all of these categories include a combination of AI analysis to augment human expertise," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Bishop Fox is a perfect example of how companies can achieve success in this area and we are pleased to be able to recognize the company as one of our 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners."

Bishop Fox has released both the source code behind Eyeballer and the training dataset of tens of thousands of carefully curated website screenshots. Click here to learn more about Eyeballer and to access download information.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

