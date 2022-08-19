Bishop Gold Group Partners with Lisa Boothe

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Gold Group (BGG) is thrilled to announce its new relationship with renowned political commentator and communications strategist, Lisa Boothe. Ms. Boothe's expertise and career in conservative media is a perfect match for the Bishop Gold Group culture and client base. In addition to Ms. Boothe's endorsement of BGG, she will be discussing the benefits of investing in precious metals and highlighting specifically how BGG is at the forefront of the industry.

Bishop Gold Group continues to help all of its clients by aiding in their education and the diversification of their portfolios with gold, silver, and other precious metals. From 2020 to 2021, they have experienced exponential growth and an unparalleled increase in sales.

BGG Sales Executive Michael Smith said, "Partnering with Lisa Boothe is an exceptional way for us to help reach more people looking to invest in precious metals during unstable economic times."

In its effort to continue to expand its reach, Lisa Boothe's endorsement of Bishop Gold Group will further its ability to help clients make confident and intelligent precious metals decisions. BGG's dedicated account representatives have the latest training and tools to ensure transparency and best-in-class services to clients.

