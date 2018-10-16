Bishop Jakes Captures Historic Mother-to-Mother Moment: Sybrina Fulton Honors Allison Jean At International Gathering

The historic moment captured the two women who are inextricably linked by the tragic and unexpected loss of their sons through racially motivated violence: one to an overzealous neighbor and the other to an off-duty police officer. Fulton has become an advocate and consoler to other families who have lost loved ones due to violence.

Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House, has worked to keep public attention on the issue of racially unjust violence:

"This is a 200-year-old problem that we are still facing within contemporary society. Today too many families have become victims to senseless tragedies. Now is the time to unite and not divide. We need leaders of all colors to come together and recognize we have a problem across America. My hope and prayer is that together as a community we can work together to educate society and change this disturbing pattern. Regardless of race and background, every mother should feel that her children are safe."

The 2018 Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Master Class runs until Oct. 20 at The Potter's House in Dallas. For more than 25 years, it has been training, teaching and inspiring more than half a million women. This year's new Master Class format will feature breakout panels on topics such as the challenges female leaders face in male-dominated work environments, how to achieve work-life balance, how to succeed in corporate America and tips to maintain healthy relationships. Visit WTAL.org for more information on confirmed speakers, talent, the full schedule and special event updates.

