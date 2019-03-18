Bishop Lynch High School Hosts Career Fair Featuring Alumni in Top 41 Careers

DALLAS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "What do you want to be when you grow up?" Juniors at Bishop Lynch High School may have an answer to this age-old question after the school's annual BLHS/MajorEdge Career Fair to be held on campus Tuesday, March 19. Nearly 60 career coaches – many of whom are BL alumni – will showcase their chosen career paths during six 15-minute sessions with approximately 250 BL junior students.

Many of the career coaches at the fair represent professions currently listed in the top 41 careers, including accountants and auditors, aerospace engineers, architects, dentists, lawyers, market research analysts, physical therapists, and many more.

Dr. Bob Iden, BL's college advisor, said the annual career fair is a great way for students to preview majors and careers they may not have previously considered.

"By visiting with career coaches in a number of professions in one convenient location, our BL Friars are able to gain first-hand knowledge about various career paths," said Dr. Iden.

Other career coaches will showcase their roles as an archivist, athletic trainer, certified surgical technologist, chemist, environmental scientist, foreign service officer, franchise owner, intellectual property lawyer, postsecondary teacher, and wealth manager – just to name a few!

Bishop Lynch has partnered with MajorEdge on their unique career fair format since 2014.

Bishop Lynch High School is the largest co-educational private Catholic school in Texas and has twice been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. A powerhouse in academics, athletics and the arts, BL has been awarded the TAPPS All-Around Trophy 13 times – more than any other school. Bishop Lynch hosts one of the largest Dual Enrollment program in the state, offering more than 30 courses a year including English, math, history, science, and fine arts. The last four graduating classes have each taken more than 3,000 credit hours with them to college, all earned free of charge for the student's family while on the BL campus.

Sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Lynch High School is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/AdvancED and the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops – Education Department (TCCB ED) with the approval of the Texas Education Agency.

