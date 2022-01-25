Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection Welcomes World-Renowned Executive Chef, Pablo Peñalosa

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection today announces the appointment of Pablo Peñalosa as executive chef. Chef Peñalosa, who has more than a dozen years of culinary and Michelin star restaurant experience, will establish an elevated experience at the property's signature restaurant, SkyFire , that redefines 'New Mexican cuisine' and takes family recipes and locally sourced ingredients to new heights. The culinary offerings will present a global perspective that ties in techniques and flavors discovered during his time living in Mexico and Spain, while nurturing the connection between the land, ingredients, makers and farmers to the hotel guests and community in a purposeful way.

"Santa Fe's distinctive cuisine is about tradition. We are thrilled to welcome Chef Pablo, who has such a strong knowledge about the origin of those traditions, to New Mexico and to our Bishop's Lodge family," said Angelica Palladino, general manager, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection. "His wealth of experience speaks for itself, having worked in some of the most renowned kitchens in Mexico and Spain, the two places that ultimately shaped the essence of Southwestern flavor. Chef Pablo will be an inspirational driving force as Executive Chef, bringing a fresh and reimagined interpretation to a new culinary chapter for Bishop's Lodge."

Originally from Mexico City, Chef Peñalosa's grandmother taught him family recipes that relied heavily on the regionally grown chiles and ultimately inspired his desire to pursue the culinary world. His introduction to Spanish culture began during his time working at El Celler de Can Roca and Martin Berasategui—both are 3 Michelin star restaurants—in Spain where he learned the background of the local cuisine and where the dishes and flavors originate from. After his time in Spain, he returned to Mexico City where he was a part of the opening team for the acclaimed international restaurant, Morimoto.

Chef Peñalosa joins Bishop's Lodge from Meliá Hotels International Paradisus in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he served as executive chef and ran operations during the reopening. Prior to that, he held several executive chef positions, which include the openings of two Four Seasons Resorts in Colombia, MNKY HSE in Mayfair, The Intercontinental Hotel Group in London and Los Cabos.

"I am honored to join the culinary team at Bishop's Lodge," said Pablo Peñalosa, executive chef, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection. "I look forward to cultivating relationships with the culinary team in addition to local farmers and purveyors to bring a creative and worldly perspective and create an atmosphere and menu that appeals to the local Santa Fe community and our resort guests."

Chef Peñalosa will oversee all culinary outlets including SkyFire, the signature restaurant and will push the boundaries to develop unique experiences that offer guests the opportunity to dive deeper into Southwestern gastronomy. Chef Peñalosa graduated from Universidad del Claustro de Sor Juana and speaks Spanish and English.

About Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection

A legendary landmark re-imagined, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious soulful retreat steeped in heritage in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Set on 317 secluded acres bordering Santa Fe National Forest and just minutes from downtown, the 100-key resort invites guests to connect with nature with organic adobe architecture that invokes rich New Mexican authenticity and conveys a genuine sense of place. Amenities include a collection of thrilling outdoor experiences, horse stables, fitness center, pool, onsite stream for fly fishing casting lessons, healing arts experiences and several dining venues, including signature SkyFire restaurant. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space includes The Hall with 3,200 square-feet of meeting space and the historic Lamy Chapel and Garden featuring dramatic views of the Tesuque Valley. A restored Bunkhouse is ideal for family gatherings with 12 individual bedrooms and personal butler service.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/bishopslodge/

Follow Bishop's Lodge on Facebook and Instagram @BishopsLodgeAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook Twitter and Instagram @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

Local Media Contact: Audrey N. Rubinstein

505-490-5029 | [email protected]

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection