Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market Size to Grow by USD 396.56 million, Emerging Bispecific Antibody Generation Platforms to be Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bispecific antibodies for cancer market, emerging bispecific antibody generation platforms will be a key trend during the forecast period. For instance, Xencor is developing XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, XmAb24306, and XmAb14045, which are currently in the early phase of development, using the XmAb antibody engineering platform. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics has developed APVO436 using its ADAPTIR platform for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Therefore, such platforms will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market 2022-2026

The bispecific antibodies for cancer market size is expected to grow by USD 396.56 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of drugs may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market has been segmented into CD19 or CD3 and CD30 or CD16A. The CD19 or CD3 segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Bispecific antibodies have several advantages when compared to monoclonal antibodies. They can redirect specific immune cells to the site of the tumor cells to boost tumor killing. In addition, they can potentially increase the binding specificity by interacting with two different cell-surface antigens instead of one. They are also able to block two different pathways that exert unique pathogenesis simultaneously. Such advantages will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Bispecific Antibodies For Cancer Market: Geographic Landscape

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. The US is the key country for the bispecific antibodies for the cancer market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of reimbursement schemes. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions.

Companies Covered

ABL Bio Inc.

AFFIMED N.V.

Akeso Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc

Merus N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TG Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor Inc.

Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

What our reports offer

Market share assessments for regional-level and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (opportunities, drivers, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments as per the market approximations

Competitive landscaping highlighting the common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, recent developments, and financials

Supply chain trends that map the latest technological advances

Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 396.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Ireland, Hungary, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABL Bio Inc., AFFIMED N.V., Akeso Inc., Amgen Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Mereo BioPharma Group Plc, Merus N.V., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., Xencor Inc., and Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







Hungary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







