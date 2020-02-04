Bispecific Antibody Industry Outlook, 2020-2026 - Since Commercial Launch in 2015, the Global Bispecific Antibody Market has Witnessed Growth of 118% CAGR Till 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical factors that are driving the global bispecific antibodies market and its impact on the global pharmaceutical market landscape. The report has been prepared in a view to deeply profile the current market trends along with the sales insight on two (Blincyto & Hemlibra) commercially available bispecific antibodies with their regional level revenue, market share and the clinical profile.



Report Highlights

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 10 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth: 118% CAGR (2015-2019)

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019: 280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion )

) Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: 333 Drug

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)

Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%



Since Commercial Launch in 2015, the Global Bispecific Antibody Market has Witnessed Growth of 118% CAGR till 2019



The availability of the bispecific antibodies in the market and the revenue generated by the drugs in short span of four years (since commercialization in 2015) clearly depicts the current dominant trends followed by its characterization as a next generation of antibody therapy. The number of the investigational agents under preclinical and clinical trials all around the globe adds as a major key component for the establishment of the antibody therapy as a one stop treatment for all the disease.



Pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of these promising bispecific antibodies molecules strongly believe that their products are superior to first generation nonspecific antibody products. No doubt they are adamant to their viewpoint that bispecific antibodies will be more potent against disease targets, which includes combating more than one aspect of the disease simultaneously, better and cheaper production with least side effects. The molecules are also said to have the potential of dealing with multiple disease with a single agent making them more important.



Structural Diversity Among the Antibodies are Opening a Wide Plethora for the Novel Bispecific Antibody Agents, and thus Providing a Great Opportunity for Establishing a Superior Market in the Future



Bispecific antibodies are not only being developed for the oncological use but also the non oncological which includes rejection of organ transplants, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, allergies and ophthalmic problems making their usage area wide enough to make ample of monetary gains in the near future. Their vitality if approved can also make them a great tool in the diagnostics tests detect and monitor infectious agents like HIV, the cause of AIDS, or the influenza virus causing pandemic flu and for identifying diseases released by biological weapons such as smallpox and anthrax.



In addition, monoclonal antibodies have also helped in checks for salmonella and bacteria that cause food poisoning. The global opportunity value of the bispecific antibody market is estimated to be approximately US$ 10 billion per year, which is expected to be achieved in next five-year timeframe.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

1.1 Overview of Monoclonal Antibody

1.2 Overview of Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

1.3 Advantage of Bispecific Antibodies upon Monospecific Monoclonal Antibodies



2. The Engineering & Development of Bispecific Antibodies

2.1 Bispecific Antibodies Similar to IgG

2.1.1 Quadroma (Hybrid Hydromas) Approach

2.1.2 Knobs Into Holes Approach

2.1.3 CrossMab Approach

2.1.4 Dual-Variable-Domain Immunoglobulin Approach

2.2 Small Bispecific Antibodies

2.2.1 Bispecific Diabodies

2.2.2 Bispecific T-Cell Engager Antibodies (BiTEs)



3. Mechanism Of Action Of Bispecific Antibody

3.1 Trifunctional Antibody: Catumaxomab (Removab)

3.2 Blinatumomab



4. Applications of Bispecific Antibodies in Diagnostic & Treatment

4.1 BsMAb for Diagnosis of Bacterial & Viral Infectious Diseases

4.2 BsMAb for Cancer Diagnostic

4.3 BsAbs Blocking Signaling Pathways

4.4 BsAbs Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis

4.5 Specific Delivery of Effector Compounds to Targets

4.6 Bispecific Antibodies & Gene Therapy



5. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Availability of Bispecific Antibodies

5.2.1 Catumaxomab (Removab)

5.2.2 Blinatumomab

5.2.3 Emicizumab

5.2.4 Duligotumab

5.2.5 SAR 156597



6. Approved Bispecific Antibody Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Blincyto

6.2 Hemlibra



7. Approved Bispecific Antibody Sales Analysis

7.1 Blincyto

7.2 Hemlibra



8. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Country/Region

8.3 By Company

8.4 By Indication

8.5 Orphan Designated Bispecific Antibodies



9. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase-I

9.4 Phase-I/II

9.5 Phase-II

9.6 Phase-II/III

9.7 Phase-III



10. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight

10.1 Blinatumomab - Amgen

10.2 Emicizumab - Chugai Pharmaceutical



11. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Dynamics

11.1 Favorable Market Parameters

11.2 Commercialization Challenges



12. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Future Prospects



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Ablynx

13.2 Adimab

13.3 Affimed Therapeutics

13.4 Amgen

13.5 AstraZeneca (MedImmune)

13.6 Chugai Pharmaceutical

13.7 Eli Lilly

13.8 EMD Serono

13.9 Emergent BioSolutions

13.10 Genentech

13.11 Genmab

13.12 Immunomedics

13.13 Jounce Therapeutics

13.14 MacroGenics

13.15 Merus

13.16 Neovii Biotech

13.17 NovImmune S.A.

13.18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

13.19 Pieris

13.20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

13.21 Roche

13.22 Sanofi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oj6ptv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

