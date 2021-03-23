Bissinger, Oshman & Williams Attorney Erin Bullard Named in Texas Rising Stars Guide

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Bullard, a trial lawyer with Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP , has been selected among the top young lawyers in Texas for 2021.

Ms. Bullard was recognized in the prestigious Texas Rising Stars legal guide based on her civil litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs. Each year, Rising Stars recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state.

"Erin plays major roles in our most challenging cases, including her killer cross-examination of our opponent's main expert witness in a jury trial that led to a million-dollar judgment, which was a complete victory for our client, and received rave reviews from the jury. She also recently served as lead counsel in winning a $3.6 million judgment in the Southern District of New York for a group of Bitcoin investors in a plaintiffs' case brought under the Commodity Exchange Act," said firm founder David Bissinger . "She has deep roots in the state, with ancestors tracing back to the fight for Texas independence. Those who have seen her in court will agree that Erin demonstrates that same spirit of focus and determination in her trial work."

Ms. Bullard represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation, including claims of covenants not to compete, trade secrets, financial fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, fraudulent transfer, and negligence.

She earned her law degree from Texas A&M University School of Law and holds a Master of Laws degree in Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston Law Center. She is a former litigation analyst for a forensic accounting firm and judicial intern to Judge Rose Vela at the Texas 13th Court of Appeals.

Rising Stars recognizes the state's most accomplished attorneys age 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. It is based on lawyer nominations, peer review and independent research. Rising Stars is a companion to the prestigious Super Lawyers guide to the top attorneys in the state. The Super Lawyers rating service is part of Thomson Reuters.

