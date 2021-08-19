Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorneys Among Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Name partners David Bissinger, Jason Williams, and John B. Strasburger of the Houston-based litigation boutique Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP have been recognized among the nation's top commercial litigation attorneys by The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest legal guide in the United States. Additional recognition was earned by Mr. Strasburger in the areas of bankruptcy litigation and mass tort litigation/class action defense.

Associate Erin Bullard also was selected to the companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing for her commercial litigation work.

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in litigation related to energy and technology matters, securities, trade secrets and employment covenants, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary, banking, and real estate. He also serves as an arbitrator in commercial disputes. A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section, his work has also been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers and America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

Mr. Williams' practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation. In addition to Best Lawyers, his work has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers. A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section and co-chair of the LegalLine Committee, he also serves on the board of Houston Achievement Place.

Mr. Strasburger has unique experience in complex disputes involving private equity, trade secrets and employment covenants, hedge funds, financial derivatives, and other trading and supply-contract matters. He has handled corporate-governance disputes, and has tried international banking, real estate, and construction disputes. He has successfully defended numerous catastrophic tort cases and litigated related insurance-coverage disputes arising from these cases. In addition to Best Lawyers, his work consistently earns Texas Super Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation honors.

Ms. Bullard represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation, including claims of covenants not to compete, trade secrets, financial fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, fraudulent transfer, and negligence. Her work has also been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. The oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers is among the most respected. Selection is based upon a comprehensive review of nominees by lawyers within the same geographical region with a shared practice focus, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch has recognized the top young attorneys in the country since 2021. This honor is reserved for attorneys who have been in private practice for five to nine years.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit https://www.bowslaw.com.

