Bit Digital, Inc. Announces New US Office in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") today announced that it had leased office space at 429 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida. Its Miami Beach office is Bit Digital's second US office location. The office will be managed and overseen by Bit Digital's existing US management team.

"The Miami Metropolitan Area has emerged as a leading hub in the crypto community, thanks in no small part to forward-thinking initiatives from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez," said Bryan Bullett, CEO. "Bit Digital is excited to locate here, and to be part of Miami's vibrant crypto ecosystem."

"As our management team has increasingly spent time in Miami this year, it made sense for Bit Digital to establish a permanent presence in the area, to be proximate to valued partners and opportunities here," added Sam Tabar, Chief Strategy Officer.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City with one of the highest hash rates (or computing power) among all US listed bitcoin miners. Our mining operations are in the United States and Canada. For additional information, please contact Sam Tabar at [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate, as well as other factors beyond our control, may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of July 2021. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

