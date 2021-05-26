Bit2Me Trade, the First Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Developed by a Spanish Exchange

MADRID, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit2Me , the Spanish cryptocurrency platform, has just launched Bit2Me Trade, the first high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform developed by a Spanish exchange. Bit2me Trade is a tool aimed at investors and traders interested in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, born to provide high liquidity with a minimum spread on trades.

Bit2Me launches this new functionality in beta mode for the Bitcoin EUR Market. However, the service will be expanded in the coming months with new pairs to include major cryptocurrencies.

The platform can manage hundreds of millions of euros 24/7, and it contains a configurable panel with more than 100 indicators of technical analysis or statistics of the last 24 hours, among other features.

Bit2Me Trade is integrated into the Bit2Me service Suite — which includes more than 50 cryptocurrencies — so any registered user can access it without having to create a new account and trade in the market through this tool, as well as manage their cryptocurrencies and euros from Bit2Me Wallet.

Growing Interest in Bitcoin

According to a study published by Glassnode, only 22 % of existing bitcoins are currently in circulation on the real market, which portends a great future for Cryptocurrency, due to its scarcity.

Moreover, according to Google Trends, Google's Search Trends tool, queries about bitcoin have increased fourfold in the last year. Bit2Me has reflected this adoption trend with a growth of almost 400 % in user registration.

One of Bit2Me Trade's main features is its customer service system, available by phone, chat, or email in nine languages. "There is nothing more stressful than having a doubt or an incident and not being able to phone anyone, so we thought it would be interesting to offer this possibility," says Andrei Manuel, COO and founder of Bit2Me.

The Suite of crypto products has a virtual Academy where users can train and learn to understand and make their own decisions. In addition to this service, Bit2Me already offers more than 20 solutions for all types of users, from beginners to experts, investors, or institutions. Bit2Me does not provide tax, financial, or any other type of advice, but rather provides users with the tools they need to take full control.

Leif Ferreira, CEO of Bit2Me, points out that "with Bit2Me Wallet we respond to the needs of the most inexperienced clients, and with OTC we offer large operations to institutions. Now, with Bit2Me Trade, we address professional users and traders, thus closing the circle".

About Bit2Me

Bit2Me is an industry-leading platform in the cryptocurrency sector in Spain whose service Suite incorporates more than 20 solutions to buy, manage and sell cryptocurrencies and euros in one place, simply and safely. Bit2Me has private clients, professionals, and companies in many countries around the world and has managed transactions worth more than €1 billion since it was created in 2015. Also, its Suite has more than fifty virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin, or Polkadot.

In January this year, FORBES magazine selected Bit2Me as one of the companies in Spain that will drive change in 2021. Since its creation in 2015, the company has received numerous awards in the financial sector, such as Global Winner of the international competition sponsored by Visa; Best Spanish Startup 2015 by CaixaBank; Best Business Model by Deloitte; and has also been invited by the European Commission to present and discuss Bitcoin and Blockchain technology on multiple occasions.

One of Bit2Me's first initiatives after its creation was the launch of Bit2Me Academy, which trains more than 1.7 million students every year. Bit2Me Academy is the largest cryptocurrency training portal in Spanish today, with more than 400 free articles, certified courses, and videos for those interested in learning about the birth, functioning, and evolution of cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

* Bit2Me Trade is not an investment service, nor is it supervised by any financial authority. Cryptocurrencies are not financial instruments or currencies under current legislation.

SOURCE Bit2Me