Bitcasino Announces XRP Support, Bringing Fast Transactions and Low Fees to the Game

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first licensed Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino, now accepts Ripple payments, making XRP the next cryptocurrency to enjoy the casino's wide range of games.

While the cryptocurrency was designed primarily for use in the banking sector, there are many advantages in using it in gaming. Fast transactions, low fees and a hugely scalable network means it is a great match for the fun, fast and fair world of Bitcasino.

Bitcasino

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Bitcasino, had these words to say about the new support for XRP:

"It makes us very proud to say that we now have the three most used cryptocurrencies integrated with Bitcasino. XRP ranks third on the list of top virtual currencies by market cap just behind Bitcoin and Ethereum, and it's something our players have asked for quite some time now."

The minimum deposit is 50 XRP and the minimum withdrawal 100 XRP. At current trading prices and with no transaction fees, this puts the minimum deposit at around €9.

XRP is the fifth cryptocurrency introduced to Bitcasino players, following TRON (TRX) that was integrated just last November, Ethereum, Litecoin and the players' favourite cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Last month, Bitcasino introduced the TronLink browser extension allowing casino players to access TRON (TRX) blockchain on their browser to deposit and withdraw funds securely and quickly.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,000 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. These are hosted on its proprietary platform, developed by leading designers and software engineers to create the ultimate user experience for players.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

Bitcasino is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections.

