Bitcasino Enables TronLink Browser Extension to Bring Users Secure Deposits and Withdrawals

TALLINN, Estonia, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first licensed Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino, has integrated the TronLink browser extension, giving its players the option to seamlessly deposit and withdraw TRON.

The TronLink extension allows Bitcasino players to access the TRON (TRX) blockchain on their browser, enabling the deposit and withdrawal of funds, in a safe, and secure manner. TronLink protects the user's funds and private key but will still allow interaction with the blockchain, without the need to share one's private key first.

Bitcasino

For the extension to work, players need to be logged onto their Bitcasino account and extension. Bitcasino account deposits are instant, and withdrawals are deposited to players' wallets within only a few seconds. The TronLink extension can be downloaded from the browser web store.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Bitcasino, stated that:

"Crucially TronLink offers our players both security and speed with deposits and withdrawals; it is the next innovative step in ensuring our players have the best possible experience with Bitcasino. Gone is the need to deposit or withdraw TRON to hardware wallets, open an app on your phone or any other website. Players can easily manage their instantaneous deposits and withdrawals without any extra hassle."

Last year, The Coingaming Group, (Bitcasino and Sportsbet.io) entered into a partnership with the Tron Foundation, which saw TRX accepted for deposits, bets and withdrawals on both sites.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,000 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. These are hosted on its proprietary platform, developed by leading designers and software engineers to create the ultimate user experience for players.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

Start betting with TRON now – https://bitcasino.io

Bitcasino on Twitter – https://twitter.com/bitcasinoio

Learn more about Coingaming – http://coingaming.io

Media Contact Details

Contact name: Lucy Thomas

Email: [email protected]

Bitcasino is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz – Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the PR and marketing needs of Bitcoin and digital currency tech start-ups for over 5 years. Get your own professional Bitcoin Press Release. Click here for more information about Bitcoin PR Buzz

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Bitcasino

Related Links

http://https://bitcasino.io

