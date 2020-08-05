Bitcasino Pens Key Partnership With OneTouch, Multiple New Games Announced

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile games supplier OneTouch to provide leading bitcoin casino Bitcasino with immersive table games offering.

Pioneering cryptocurrency casino operator, Bitcasino and mobile-first games developer OneTouch have announced an exciting new partnership. The agreement will see an engaging selection of OneTouch renowned table games go live on the popular online casino later this year, including live dealer Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack.

Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, Bitcasino is the world's first licensed Bitcoin-focused operator, with OneTouch's latest commercial partnership boosting its appeal amongst a wide range of audiences.

Ollie Castleman, Head of Marketing at OneTouch voices his excitement on the new partnership, stating:

"Bitcasino is the industry's foremost cryptocurrency specialist, and this partnership allows our offering to continue expanding across a diverse set of product verticals. Our unique mobile-first gaming suite has continued to go from strength to strength this year, and we've lined up an additional range of exciting product launches and operator deals for the coming period."

The provider's engaging portfolio of slot and table games, which is known for its innovative mobile-first designs and intuitive single-touch interactivity, will be enjoyed by a rapidly growing fanbase thanks to the recent string of deals it has signed with the likes of Slotegrator and Revolver Gaming.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Bitcasino says why he feels the two companies are perfectly matched:

"OneTouch is among the industry's fastest-growing suppliers, so we are thrilled to be integrating its world class collection of slot and table games. The company's impressive product offering fits well with our track-record of providing fun, fast and fair immersive gaming experiences, so we can't wait to introduce it to our players. We are certain these games are going to be a big hit."

For more information, arrange an interview, or enquire about game imagery please contact Square in the Air on [email protected]

Learn more about Bitcasino – https://bitcasino.io

Follow Bitcasino on Twitter for the latest updates – https://twitter.com/bitcasinoio

Learn more about Coingaming – http://coingaming.io

Play OneTouch's full range of slots and classic table games – www.onetouch.io.

Media Contact Details

Contact name: Lucy Thomas

Email: [email protected]

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator. Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,700 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favour of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

About OneTouch

OneTouch Technology Ltd develops premium slot and table games for online casinos worldwide by combining innovative mobile-first designs with sharp single-touch interactivity to deliver a superior online gambling experience on both desktop and hand-held devices.

Bitcasino is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 8 years. Get your Bitcoin Press Release Distribution today.

