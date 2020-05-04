Bitcasino Teams Up With the Giving Block Charity Giant to Sponsor Virtual Global Relief Benefit Concert

LONDON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino, has announced its support for a virtual relief benefit concert organised by crypto-charity giants The Giving Block. The Giving Tuesday Now event marks a global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Bitcasino

In partnership with GivingTuesday's global network of leaders, patrons and communities this event is set to spark an increase in grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation supporting the fight against COVID-19 around the world - which is something Bitcasino full-heartedly supports. The sponsorship money will aid the organisers in pulling together the event in such a quick turnaround and all leftovers will go to charity.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino, stated:

Standing with the crypto community and supporting the efforts to tackle COVID-19, which has left a mark on so many lives, is one of the most important things we've ever done. The human crisis we're witnessing is something we've never been challenged with before and everyone has been under so much stress, but together we're stronger in these unprecedented times. Bitcasino has always considered itself a fun, fast and fair crypto company and by partnering with GivingTuesday we feel that we can help make a difference, and bring more generosity to the world."

The relief benefit concert sponsorship comes after Bitcasino rounds off its three-week-long fundraising campaign 'Crypto vs COVID-19' where players had the option to donate their unused loyalty rewards to aid the most vulnerable fight off COVID-19. Bitcasino is set to match the players' loyalty points total and donate at the beginning of May in the hopes of helping reach Bitcoin Tuesday's #cryptoCOVID19's goal of $100,000.

