Bitcasino.io Champions Crypto-Community in #Teamtrees Movement Donating Over $100k

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcasino.io, the pioneering online Bitcoin casino, has pledged a massive 101,010 trees (at $1 per tree) to the ever-growing viral #teamtrees movement, which gained traction after pledging to plant 20 million trees by the beginning of 2020.

Bitcasino

Throughout November, Bitcasino's players were able to seize the opportunity and donate their unused Loyalty Club points to the worthy cause, all contributions were then matched, Bitcoin-for-Bitcoin by the Bitcasino team. Donations came in at just over 100k, generously placing the Bitcasino community beside the likes of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on the #teamtrees donation list.

Leading by example

Despite the campaign's virality, only a few medium-sized tech companies have stepped up to the challenge, meanwhile, Bitcasino.io is the only crypto organisation to endorse #teamtrees. Not to miss a further opportunity to recognise their tech roots and plant more trees, Bitcasino's team boosted the donation to $101,010, an easily recognisable binary number to tech and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Bitcasino, stated:

"It's astonishing to see just how generous our players are and we are happy to have been able to represent the crypto community in the #TeamTrees movement. By making just a small addition to our loyalty club, we were able to have such a big impact on a global cause, and want to take this as an opportunity to challenge others in our industry and community to stand together with us in raising awareness on the important topic of climate change."

Started by American YouTuber MrBeast and quickly becoming one of the biggest fundraising challenges social media has ever seen, the #TeamTrees campaign has received donations from people all over the world, including a multitude of social media influencers and big-name entrepreneurs, including Jeffree Star, Pewdiepie and Elon Musk.

With 2019 drawing to a close, the campaign has passed the 17 million mark, with its goal already well in reach. To learn more about the #teamtrees movement and join forces with us in planting 20 million trees by the new year, visit #teamtrees.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Coingaming Group, Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,000 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. These are hosted on its proprietary platform, developed by leading designers and software engineers to create the ultimate user experience for players.

Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes amongst the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

Don't miss out on Bitcasinos amazing new Loyalty Club rewards program! Join up today and start getting earning.

Bitcasino on Twitter – https://twitter.com/bitcasinoio

Learn more about Coingaming – http://coingaming.io

Media Contact Details

Contact name: Lucy Thomas

Email: lucy.thomas@bitcasino.io

Coingaming is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz – Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the PR and marketing needs of Bitcoin and digital currency tech start-ups for over 5 years. Get your own professional Bitcoin Press Release. Click here for more information about Bitcoin PR Buzz

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Bitcasino

Related Links

https://bitcasino.io

