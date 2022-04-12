Invest in Cryptocurrency freely, Bitcoin activity in Dubai would be overseen by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).

DUBAI, UAE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler, vice-president, and Prime Minister, has introduced the new crypto legislation. Regardless of the new regulations, Coinsfera Bitcoin business will continue to help people buy Bitcoin in Dubai and sell bitcoin in Dubai in a secure and legal manner.

Following nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, El Salvador, and Dubai, have declared plans to implement new cryptocurrency rules. Adoption of the new rule will make Bitcoin transactions and exchanges easier in Dubai.

According to the statement, bitcoin activity in Dubai would be overseen by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). However, because the governing body is distinct, the Dubai International Financial Center, also known as the Dubai Free Zone, will be exempt from the new regulations.

The Coinsfera Bitcoin business has a branch in Dubai

Since 2015, Coinsfera has provided bitcoin trading services in Dubai. Over the years, Coinsfera has established itself as a trustworthy exchange where thousands of users swap bitcoin for cash or other cryptocurrencies.

The new legislation will result in a surge in demand for a wide range of cryptocurrency services in general. Coinsfera Bitcoin business is completely prepared to welcome anyone who wants to convert Bitcoin for cash in their city center offices when they buy Bitcoin in Dubai with cash. Professional personnel, with their years of knowledge, will assist not only individuals who are already involved in crypto, but also those who have only recently entered the digital currency revolution.

Coinsfera has earned an award from the MENA and Eurasia region's largest blockchain conference. The Coinsfera Bitcoin store reflects the NFT world in Dubai, the UAE's capital. Coinsfera is a well-known business in Dubai, offering a wide range of cryptocurrency services.

The significance of cryptocurrency trade in Dubai

Almost every year, new digital currency rules are enacted. These policies are being adopted in order to govern or enable bitcoin transactions in a safe and legal manner after people buy BTC in Dubai. Prior to the new rule, the Dubai government established penalties for cryptocurrency fraud late last year.

The primary motivation for the regulation is the inescapable need for cryptocurrency items. Over the last several years, there has been a surge in interest in crypto services. The only way to govern crypto transactions is to enact laws that allow users and businesses to utilize those services responsibly. Coinsfera is one of the top exchanges for meeting both parties' needs by allowing them to buy and sell bitcoin in Dubai.

Coinsfera Bitcoin Store

Coinsfera is a global brand that offers cryptocurrency exchange services to buy Bitcoin in Dubai and sell. It is now present in four countries and cities: Dubai, Istanbul, Kosovo, and London. Thousands of individuals have swapped their bitcoins for cash since 2015. The most popular services include selling bitcoin in Dubai, sell USDT in Dubai, and sell Ethereum in Dubai.

Bitcoin, one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies, can be purchased and traded at Coinsfera. Competitive pricing, large-amount exchange, and rapid transfers are some of the benefits that set Coinsfera apart from other exchanges in Dubai when it comes to selling bitcoin in Dubai. Coinsfera, in addition to trading Bitcoin in Dubai, allows users to trade 2000+ cryptocurrencies for cash and other goods.

https://www.coinsfera.com/buy-bitcoin-in-dubai/

https://www.coinsfera.com/sell-bitcoin-in-dubai/

https://www.coinsfera.com/sell-tether-in-dubai/

https://www.coinsfera.com/buy-tether-in-dubai/

Company Name: Coinsfera

Email: [email protected]

Phone. +971 58 535 0505

Address. Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster F, Indigo-Icon tower, Office # 501, 5th floor – Dubai, UA

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is an OTC cryptocurrency exchange shop where you can securely buy and sell any cryptocurrency with cash in Dubai, Istanbul, London and Kosovo.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME

Saif Ahmed

PHONE

0585350505

WEBSITE

https://www.coinsfera.com/

SOURCE Coinsfera