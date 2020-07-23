Bitcoin Association Appoints two new Asia Ambassadors to Advance Bitcoin SV

ZUG, Switzerland, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest and uptake in the Bitcoin SV digital currency and blockchain continues to expand, Bitcoin Association has appointed a pair of new Ambassadors based out of Asia – for Singapore and Malaysia - to accelerate more support for Bitcoin SV in one of its fastest-growing regions.

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. Based out of Switzerland, the non-profit Association maintains an active international presence through its global ambassador program, with 20 Ambassadors now appointed to 20 countries and regions following today's announcement.

Continuing the Association's mission to bring highly experienced professionals to the Bitcoin SV ecosystem, the two new Ambassadors appointed are:

Singapore – Jeff Chen

Best known as the founder and CEO of Maxthon – the web browser of choice for 600 million online users worldwide – Jeff Chen has for years been at the forefront of Internet technology. Now living in Singapore, Chen and the team at Maxthon recently released version 6 of the browser, set to integrate a slate of Bitcoin SV blockchain-related features, presently in beta mode. Chen is also developing NB Domain, a new domain registry and user ID system for a blockchain-based Internet that is only possible on Bitcoin SV.

Malaysia - Masumi Hamahira

A veteran financial executive, Masumi Hamahira has spent 21 years with MUFG – the world's fifth-largest bank – where he was appointed in 2011 as Executive Advisor for the Islamic Banking Window at MUFG Bank (Malaysia). He is an expert in the application of blockchain technologies to capital markets and financial products, and the advantages of using a public blockchain (Bitcoin SV) to meet the unique requirements of Islamic finance. Hamahira is contributing his expertise as an initial member of the Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee.

Chen and Hamahira are the latest additions to a growing presence for Bitcoin Association across Asia, with six Ambassadors now actively working in the area, in addition to the Association's two full-time regional managers.

Speaking on today's appointments, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

'With Asia being a region in which we are seeing an explosion of interest in Bitcoin SV, now is the right time for Bitcoin Association to expand our presence and accelerate our outreach to enterprises and developers in two key Southeast Asian countries – Singapore and Malaysia. Jeff and Masumi have made considerable contributions to the Bitcoin SV ecosystem and are excellent advocates for the advantages of the world using a single public massively scalable blockchain. As leaders in their respective fields, I'm confident that the addition of Jeff and Masumi to our ranks of global ambassadors will be another positive step in the incredible growth story of Bitcoin SV."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

SOURCE Bitcoin Association