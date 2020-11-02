Bitcoin Association hires first Technical Outreach Specialist to increase enterprise engagement with Bitcoin SV

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain and digital currency, today announces that it has hired Bryan Daugherty as the organisation's first technical outreach specialist. Daugherty's hire is part of the Association's broader initiative to expand enterprise engagement and education around the benefits of building with the Bitcoin SV data network.

In the newly established role, Daugherty will work across a North America-wide remit, engaging business and enterprise leaders to educate them about the power of Bitcoin as a data network protocol, as well as the range of product offerings available across the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. Business outreach is a key pillar of Bitcoin Association's work, with the appointment of Daugherty one of several planned hires across different territories to support greater enterprise engagement.

The move comes as interest and uptake of Bitcoin SV continues to grow globally. As the only blockchain protocol which adheres to creator Satoshi Nakamoto's original design and vision for Bitcoin - both as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system and global data ledger for enterprise - Bitcoin SV is fast becoming the distributed data network of choice for businesses and developers alike. With the ability to scale unbounded and support huge volumes of transactions, in addition to its micropayment, smart contract, tokenization and data functionalities, Bitcoin SV is the only blockchain capable of serving as the world's public data ledger for payments and enterprise data applications.

Daugherty joins Bitcoin Association following an extensive professional history in technical business development, having held several senior account executive positions throughout his career – most recently at leading IT company Whalley Computer Associates. An active participant in the blockchain community, Daugherty has developed applications for Bitcoin SV in his spare time, with pressBIT, a set of Metanet inspired WordPress plugins, earning him a place at the first Bitcoin SV Pitch Day in Seoul, South Korea

Speaking on today's appointment, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, said:

"Bitcoin Association are delighted to have Brian join our ever-growing team. As we scale-up our enterprise outreach and engagement programme, Brian's experience working with major business clients on technology implementation projects will be an asset to our Association. I look forward to working with Brian as we build out our technical outreach programme and help more businesses understand the significant data powers of Bitcoin SV."

Commenting on his hire, Brian Daugherty said:

"Throughout my professional career, I have worked intimately with myriad industries implementing both traditional and emerging technologies to solve unique challenges and leverage the power of companies' data. . Joining the Bitcoin Association as their first Technical Outreach Specialist presents an amazing opportunity to join the ranks of a global leader in the professional advancement of the world's most secure, stable and scalable public blockchain protocol – Bitcoin SV."

