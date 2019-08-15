Bitcoin Association Names Former SBI Group Executive Jerry David Chan as Japan and South Korea Manager to Grow Bitcoin SV

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association has named Jerry David Chan one of its new managers in Asia. Most recently, Jerry spearheaded blockchain strategic initiatives at SBI Group, the financial technology conglomerate in Japan, and served as General Manager and Chief of Digital Asset Solutions. Based in Tokyo, his portfolio covers growth of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) throughout Japan and South Korea – two key markets for the Bitcoin industry. Jerry will also devote time to Singapore and Malaysia. His work will highlight the unique capabilities of the Bitcoin SV blockchain to developers, enterprises, miners, venture investors, and Bitcoin users.

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization for the business of Bitcoin. It supports BSV as the only coin with a blockchain that significantly scales (now), has robust utility (now), and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on. BSV is also the only project that adheres to the original design of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In short, BSV is Bitcoin.

Much like Bitcoin's design leverages insight into many disciplines, Jerry brings comprehensive skillsets to the BSV's ecosystem. Jerry is a 14-year veteran of Wall Street technology; before his tenure at SBI Group, he worked in New York and Tokyo at the technology departments of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan FICC. Jerry's experience bridges technology, economics, and how Bitcoin and blockchain innovations can be applied to real world business applications. He is a well-known Bitcoin thought leader, being a frequent and well-respected speaker and writer on Bitcoin and blockchain topics. Jerry is a graduate of the University of Waterloo in Canada, with a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Jerry's hire is another step in the global expansion of Bitcoin Association. Last week, the organization named Lise Li (former COO of Rawpool, a Bitcoin mining pool based in China) as its new China Manager.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, commented: "BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise applications, and Jerry is the ideal leader for BSV's business growth in Japan and other key Asian countries. He knows what big corporates need, and can help organizations understand technically how to build BSV blockchain applications to solve those needs. Jerry is one of the most impressive and well-reasoned professionals working in Bitcoin, and enthusiastically supports the Satoshi Vision. I am thrilled to welcome him to the Bitcoin Association family."

Jerry remarked: "As a long time fintech professional and Bitcoin enthusiast, I have always believed in the Satoshi Vision with its potential applications and exciting new developments that could benefit all aspects of society. After years of being disappointed as Bitcoin failed to scale, I'm excited to see BSV finally fulfil Bitcoin's destiny to become the global enterprise blockchain. Bitcoin is my passion, and I thank Bitcoin Association for this opportunity to dedicate my full time to support BSV - what Bitcoin was always born to be."

