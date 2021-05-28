Bitcoin Depot® Among Industry Leaders to Participate at Bitcoin 2021 Conference

ATLANTA, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot ®, the largest and fastest growing Bitcoin ATM network, announced today that the company is attending Bitcoin 2021 , a leading industry conference taking place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, FL on June 4th and 5th.

Bitcoin 2021 is one of the cryptocurrency industry's largest events, bringing together crypto experts, Bitcoin enthusiasts, and the industry's top companies to showcase the evolution of Bitcoin while offering education and networking opportunities. The conference will feature speakers like Jack Dorsey, Tony Hawk, and Nick Szabo.

The Bitcoin Depot® team will be hosting a booth at the conference to share insights on the growth of Bitcoin adoption and the increased demand for transaction opportunities. Networks like Bitcoin Depot® utilize ATM kiosks to exchange cash or debit card funds for digital cryptocurrency, allowing for simple, in-person exchanges that give users immediate buying power. The brand, which has grown exponentially over the last year with Bitcoin's boom, has deployed hundreds of ATMs over the last few months, totaling more than 2,700 kiosks throughout North America.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Bitcoin 2021 conference among the industry's best and celebrate advancements in the Bitcoin ecosystem," said Bitcoin Depot® CEO and President Brandon Mintz. "It's a great opportunity to connect with experts to learn and share our insights and innovations in the space."

Bitcoin Depot® will be exhibiting at booth #520 during the Bitcoin 2021 conference. For more information about the event, visit www.b.tc/conference . For more information about Bitcoin Depot®, visit www.bitcoindepot.com . To set up a meeting with a representative on site, contact Vice President of Sales Wendy Rusk at [email protected] .

