Bitcoin Depot Launches More than 100 New Bitcoin ATMs, Surpassing 2,000 Kiosks Worldwide

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot – the largest and fastest growing bitcoin ATM network – announced the launch of more than 100 new bitcoin ATMs, opening across 24 states. The company has more than doubled its bitcoin ATM count in the last six months, surpassing 2,000 kiosks worldwide, as it continues its mission to provide easy and convenient access to cryptocurrency transactions for all.

Networks like Bitcoin Depot's bitcoin ATMs exchange cryptocurrency into digital cashing, allowing for simple, in-person exchanges that give users immediate buying power. The company's impressive growth demonstrates the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency transactions, as bitcoin and other digital cryptos move toward the mainstream.

Over the next few weeks, Bitcoin Depot will open 115 bitcoin ATMs in 24 different states, including:

14 new kiosks across Alabama

13 new kiosks across Minnesota

12 new kiosks across Florida

12 new kiosks across California

The 115 new bitcoin ATMs offer a new financial service to community members, especially the underbanked community.

"Cryptocurrency offers a lot of opportunities for people that don't have access to traditional financial services, like banks," said Bitcoin Depot President and CEO Brandon Mintz. "Our kiosks allow them to essentially self-bank through the digital wallet on their phone, by turning their cash into cryptocurrency which can be used transfer money, pay bills or invest. We are proud that our continued expansion will bring this option to more people across the world."

Bitcoin Depot expects to grow by 200% this year.

For more information about Bitcoin Depot, or to find a full list of bitcoin ATM locations, visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. Bitcoin Depot's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, customer-service-oriented, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately opening up the cryptocurrency market to the masses. The 2000-plus strong network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly at hundreds of locations across the United States. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

