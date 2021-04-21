Bitcoin Depot® Receives the Startup Weekly's 2021 Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch Award

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot®, one of the largest and fastest growing bitcoin ATM networks, was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch award to businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.

Bitcoin Depot® has created a growing network of more than 2,000 ATM kiosks that exchange cash or credit card online for digital cryptocurrency, allowing for simple, in-person exchanges that give users immediate buying power. With the ongoing growing popularity of cryptocurrency, demand for transaction opportunities is growing as bitcoin and other digital cryptos move toward the mainstream.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

"Bitcoin Depot® has seen exponential growth over the last year and we are excited to be recognized by The Startup Weekly for that growth," said Bitcoin Depot® President and CEO Brandon Mintz. "Over the last six months, we have more than doubled the number of our bitcoin ATMs available and expect to see that trend continue through the rest of 2021 as more people turn toward cryptocurrency transactions."

"This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

About Bitcoin Depot®

Bitcoin Depot® is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. Bitcoin Depot's® mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, customer-service-oriented, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately opening up the cryptocurrency market to the masses. The 2000-plus strong network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.



About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.



For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

Media contact:

Lindsey Harrison

[email protected]

630-730-1808

SOURCE Bitcoin Depot