Bitcoin Depot Surpasses 500 ATM Mark, Making it the Largest ATM Network in the World

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot, the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world, announces its expansion to more than 500 ATMs worldwide, making it the largest Blockchain ATM network in the world. The company also surpasses 100 ATMs in its headquarters city of Atlanta.

"The expansion of Bitcoin ATMs increases acceptance and use of bitcoin for financial transactions and makes everyday transactions easier for everyone," said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. "With more than 500 ATMs across 30 states, and more than 100 of those right here in our own backyard, we are significantly outpacing others in the industry. We are excited about the impact this network has had, and will continue to have, in creating additional awareness of our industry and easing the access to digital finance for underbanked communities around the United States."

Bitcoin ATMs, also called BTMs or Bitcoin kiosks, are one of the fastest growing industries in the world due to the increased demand for in-person cryptocurrency transactions. Bitcoin ATMs are crucial for the acceptance and adoption of Bitcoin due to their vital connection between underbanked communities and the crypto world. Bitcoin ATMs convert fiat currency into digital cash, ensuring a seamless transaction experience.

With the increased acceptance and use of bitcoin transactions, Bitcoin ATMs have made cryptocurrency a popular form of payment in certain parts of the United States, including in major Bitcoin Depot ATM hubs such as California, Florida and Georgia. Bitcoin Depot ATMs allow users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly at hundreds of locations across the globe. Transactions are quick, easy and secure.

With the addition of over 200 ATMs in the past quarter, Bitcoin Depot continues to contribute to the growth of the Bitcoin ATM industry in leaps and bounds, projecting it will surpass 1,000 ATMs by the end of 2020.

For more information on Bitcoin Depot, or to locate a Bitcoin ATM near you, please visit www.bitcoindepot.com .

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. Bitcoin Depot's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, customer-service-oriented, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately opening up the cryptocurrency market to the masses. The 200-plus strong network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly at hundreds of locations across the United States. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com .

