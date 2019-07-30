Bitcoin Hyper, The World's Fastest Bitcoin to Ride the Rails of Global Merchant Networks

SLIEMA, Malta, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Hyper ("BHY"), announced today a U.S. and Latin America strategic partnership that will result in access to millions of merchants throughout Latin America, who are accepting payments on Point-of-Sale Terminals, Mobile applications and through payment gateways.

Bitcoin Hyper The Worlds Fastest Bitcoin

The partnership places Bitcoin Hyper on a native integration path, collaboratively working with Affinitas Medios de Pago ("AMP") the Leading Non-Bank Affiliated processor in Mexico and Latin America and Global Oculus, a Global Financial Services network with last mile connectivity to millions of merchants.

The arrangement is designed to natively integrate Bitcoin Hyper into the existing merchant networks and expand point of sale acceptance. This expands Omnichannel payment acceptance with a new safe, secure and as seamless payment option available to both merchants and customers.

"We are excited to provide the rails for Bitcoin Hyper to offer a true native merchant solution for its high-speed cryptocurrency," said Mike Estrada, Chief Executive Officer of Global Oculus. "Global Oculus' network provides the global payment framework, terminal integrations and complex reporting required to process cryptocurrency transactions in real-time unlike others who use prepaid debit cards to facilitate transactions using traditional payment rails. This allows merchants to enroll and accept Bitcoin Hyper at the checkout with the same seamless results consumers expect," added Estrada.

"This partnership between Affinitas and Bitcoin Hyper expands our presence in Mexico and Latin America, providing our clients with 21st Century Solutions. The world is moving really fast" said Alfonso Peinado, President of Affinitas, "This venture allows us to further expand the value added services we provide through our AFFIPAY platform to our clients of all sizes," added Jacques Lebois CEO of Affipay.

Affintias (www.grupoaffinitas.com) and its technology platform AFFIPAY (www.affipay.com) is a leading brand in Mexico and LATAM in the payment industry, with presence in different countries deploying state of the art technology with e-commerce solutions and card present (EMV) technology.

Global Oculus (www.globaloculus.com) is a leading provider of blockchain payments solutions enabling banks, processors, merchants and developers access to its global processing network and millions of merchants.

Bitcoin Hyper, the Bitcoin for fast transactions, is now available for purchase and trading at Alterdice.com and Bitci.com. Bitcoin Hyper (BHY) is a decentralized cryptocurrency community focused on improving transaction speed and reducing the costs of cryptocurrency transactions, one transaction at a time. Further information about Bitcoin Hyper can be found at BitcoinHyper.com, Contact Todd Koplin at +1 (310) 620-0500

