Bitcoin IRA™ Accounts Are Soaring as Bitcoin Passes $18,000

Bitcoin has passed $18,000 as of November 20th and is now only 10% away from reaching its 2017 all-time high price, which is around $19,700. Since January 2020, Bitcoin is now up around 158% which far exceeds the S&P 500, up approximately 10%, the Dow which is up around 3%, and the Nasdaq Composite, up approximately 36%. Other leading cryptocurrencies are up even more in 2020 including Ethereum, Chainlink, and XRP, up around 365%, around 751%, and 207% respectively, as of 11/23/2020.

These robust gains are not unusual, as Bitcoin is up over 150% in 2020 and up over 5,000% over the last 5 years (source: TradingView).

Bitcoin IRA's Clients have seen Dramatic Gains to their Retirement Accounts

Bitcoin IRA clients that purchased Bitcoin, and are still holding onto the assets, have had a positive return for their accounts. If they purchased around the new year of 2019 when Bitcoin was approximately $7,200, their retirement accounts would be up 158%, the same increase in the price of Bitcoin this year.

As a result, Bitcoin IRA has had over $60M in transactions so far in 2020 and $500 million in total transactions since the company started in 2016.

What's Next for Crypto?

PayPal recently announced they are offering crypto to their 350 million users and 26 million merchants, JP Morgan announced the official launch of their blockchain project, and 80% of all central banks around their world are planning a digital currency.

Bitcoin's price may grow to $318,000 by the end of 2021, according to a Citibank analyst and a popular crypto researcher, Willy Woo, believes Bitcoin's bull run is just beginning.

How a Bitcoin IRA works

Bitcoin IRA allows clients to easily buy, sell, or swap cryptocurrencies and physical gold inside their retirement accounts online 24/7. The company safely stores its client's assets with a US-based qualified custodian, not overseas, and has over 50,000 account holders with over 2,500 real 5-star reviews. Clients can invest in seven leading assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Zcash (ZEC), and physical Gold (PG).

Individuals interested in rolling over their IRA or 401(k) to crypto or gold can go to bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a proprietary trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a US leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $500 million in investments and has over 50,000 account holders with more than 2,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

Related Links

https://www.bitcoinira.com

