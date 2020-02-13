Bitcoin IRA™ Announces 25% Lower Rates And Reduced Account Minimums For 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA , the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today announced that it has lowered its rates for 2020 based on improvements to its 24/7 self-trading platform and their OTC liquidity partner.

Bitcoin IRA has lowered their platform fees by 25% for 2020. These fees can be as low as 1.5% per year, front-loaded, based on an estimated five-year hold period (fees vary based on investment amount). In addition, the average gains for all clients who purchased cryptocurrency in January 2020 was 11.6% which far exceeded the cost of the platform fees. As the value of Bitcoin continues to increase sharply, self-directed investors who purchased during at the beginning of January now have returns exceeding 40%.

In addition to creating a cryptocurrency IRA account and handling the self-directed investor's funds transfer, the company's fees go towards covering its industry-leading services:

$ 100 Million Custody Insurance Protection : Digital assets under custody are insured for up to $100 million .

: Digital assets under custody are insured for up to . 24/7 Self-Trading Platform : Buy and sell digital assets 24/7 in real-time in an IRA using the company's proprietary self-trading platform.

: Buy and sell digital assets 24/7 in real-time in an IRA using the company's proprietary self-trading platform. World-Class Custody : Digital assets are stored with BitGo Trust, which is powered by BitGo lnc.'s technology. BitGo Inc. is the world's largest processor of on-chain Bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global Bitcoin transactions and holding over $2 billion in assets in wallet.

: Digital assets are stored with BitGo Trust, which is powered by BitGo lnc.'s technology. BitGo Inc. is the world's largest processor of on-chain Bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global Bitcoin transactions and holding over in assets in wallet. Interest Earning Program : Earn interest on crypto and cash with Bitcoin IRA.

: Earn interest on crypto and cash with Bitcoin IRA. Biometric Facial Recognition Protection : Provides an additional layer of MFA protection and meets the highest standards in KYC & AML compliance.

: Provides an additional layer of MFA protection and meets the highest standards in KYC & AML compliance. SOC 2 Type 2 Security Certification : BitGo's SOC 2 Type 2 certified platform provides high standards of security. Certified by a third-party auditor, it ensures that there are rigorous internal controls over financial asset reporting, privacy, security, encryption, data, and compliance.

: BitGo's SOC 2 Type 2 certified platform provides high standards of security. Certified by a third-party auditor, it ensures that there are rigorous internal controls over financial asset reporting, privacy, security, encryption, data, and compliance. Military-Grade Security : 100% cold storage technology in bank-grade Class Ill vaults. Purpose-built security for digital assets.

: 100% cold storage technology in bank-grade Class Ill vaults. Purpose-built security for digital assets. Dedicated Phone Support: A knowledgeable team of IRA specialists are available to answer your questions.

These lower rates compliment a reduced minimum investment amount, now just $500, and an easier, faster 3-minute on-boarding process to help individuals create an eligible & secure retirement account and facilitate the purchase of cryptocurrency for their account. The company offers many leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Zcash (ZEC).

Chris Kline, COO, Bitcoin IRA said:

"With our new and reduced rates, not only do we offer the best-in-class security technology & customer experience, we now also offer them at a better price point for clients. As cryptocurrencies are continuing to out-perform traditional markets there has never been a better time for self-directed investors to consider diversifying a part of their retirement account into this record-setting sector using our easy, fast and secure crypto IRA platform."

Individuals interested in adding cryptocurrencies to their IRA can learn more at bitcoinira.com/how-it-works or by calling 877-936-7175.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then moves the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 650 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

