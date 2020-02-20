Bitcoin IRA™ Announces Live Webinar Event Highlighting Top Advantages of Crypto IRAs in 2020

In this webinar individuals will learn about the key advantages of investing in cryptocurrencies inside a self-directed IRA versus other traditional investment assets. Other topics include crypto marketplace trends and big industry announcements coming in 2020 and it will end with a Q&A. The presenters feature some of the company's leading executives including the COO and Co-Founder, Chris Kline, and the Sr. Vice President, John Candy.

Webinar location:

Live event: February 21st, 2020 at 1pm EST

Location: bitcoinira.com/webinar

Length: Approximately 30 minutes

Key webinar topics:

Crypto marketplace trends – learn which key trends are happening in the industry.

– learn which key trends are happening in the industry. Possible projections for 2020 – see major crypto events expected to launch in 2020.

– see major crypto events expected to launch in 2020. About Bitcoin IRA – learn about the company.

– learn about the company. How the Bitcoin IRA platform works – hear which features the company's platform offers and how the process works.

– hear which features the company's platform offers and how the process works. 5 Advantages of crypto IRAs – learn how crypto IRAs can be more effective than crypto inside cash accounts.

– learn how crypto IRAs can be more effective than crypto inside cash accounts. Q&A – viewers can ask questions to the presenters.

About the presenters:

Chris Kline is the current COO and Co-Founder at Bitcoin IRA. Kline developed the process and secured the partnerships to create the first full-service, turnkey solution allowing investors to capitalize on the rapidly growing digital asset marketspace for their retirement portfolio. Kline holds a degree in International Finance and Leadership from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He has appeared on CNBC and iTV, and he is a contributing writer at Forbes Finance Council and FXEmpire.

Mike Schrobo is the Head of Marketing at Bitcoin IRA. He has helped raise awareness of crypto IRAs for the company since 2017 and has 20 years of overall marketing experience. Schrobo previously held senior-level marketing positions at publicly traded and Fortune 500 companies covering technology, media, and health. Schrobo was also the winner of AdWeek's nationally recognized "Best New Media Idea of the Year" award.

John Candy is the Senior Vice President at Bitcoin IRA. Candy has been leading the company's client services since its inception in 2016 and he has over 15 years of account management experience across finance and real estate. Candy holds a degree in Political Science.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then moves the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 650 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

Related Links

https://www.bitcoinira.com

