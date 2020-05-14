Bitcoin IRA™ Announces Live Webinar To Unveil Recent Market Trends & Platform Transaction Data

Webinar participants will learn about the latest crypto market trends around Bitcoin's recent Halving and the global pandemic and they will discover how these developments are impacting consumer's trading activities inside their retirement accounts. Other topics covered include discussing the upcoming catalysts in 2020 for crypto's growth, the latest details about the company and its products and ending with a Q&A at the end.

The presenters feature some of the company's senior leaders including the COO and Co-Founder, Chris Kline, Sr. Vice President, Diego Vinals, and Head of Marketing, Mike Schrobo.

Webinar location:

Live event: May 14th, 2020 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST

at / Location: bitcoinira.com/webinar

Length: Approximately 30 minutes

Key webinar topics:

"Inside data" on Bitcoin IRA's recent transactions

Bitcoin's perfect storm for growth

Upcoming catalysts for growth in 2020

All-new product announcements from Bitcoin IRA

Q&A – viewers can ask questions to the presenters

About the presenters:

Chris Kline is the current COO and Co-Founder at Bitcoin IRA. Kline developed the process and secured the partnerships to create the first full-service, turnkey solution allowing investors to capitalize on the rapidly growing digital asset marketspace for their retirement portfolio. Kline holds a degree in International Finance and Leadership from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He has appeared on CNBC and iTV, and he is a contributing writer at Forbes Finance Council and FXEmpire.

Mike Schrobo is the Head of Marketing at Bitcoin IRA. He has helped raise awareness of crypto IRAs for the company since 2017 and has 20 years of overall marketing experience. Schrobo previously held senior-level marketing positions at publicly traded and Fortune 500 companies covering technology, media and health.

Diego Vinals is the Senior Vice President at Bitcoin IRA. Vinals was a former Financial Analyst and is now leading the company's client services since its inception in 2016. Vinals holds a Master's in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and holds additional degrees in International Business and Real Estate Finance.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then moves the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, has over 50,000 account holders and has received more than 650 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

