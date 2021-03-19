Bitcoin IRA™: Clients Invested Over $100 Million Dollars Into Interest Earning Program In Just 30 Days

Investors can create an account today, deposit funds into a self-directed retirement account, and then enroll in Bitcoin IRA Earn. Unlike traditional banks where the average savings rate is only 0.05%, the IRA Earn program offers rates approximately 100x higher, up to 6% annually, based on the blockchain's unique ability to remove the middleman.

Retirement account owners can use Bitcoin IRA's interest-earning program to increase the yearly return of their Traditional and Roth IRAs, and/or 401(K)s. For example, at the current rate, someone with $100,000 in cash could earn $30,000 via IRA Earn in just 5 years. This means clients taking advantage of this program can potentially earn faster and retire sooner with more money in their Bitcoin IRAs and/or 401(K)s.

Some of the highlights of the program include:

High-Interest Rates : Earn 6% APY on cash, 2.7% on Ethereum, and 2% on Bitcoin.

: Earn 6% APY on cash, 2.7% on Ethereum, and 2% on Bitcoin. Low Minimums : Start earning interest with as little as $10,000 .

: Start earning interest with as little as . Monthly Payouts : Accrue interest daily and receive payouts monthly.

: Accrue interest daily and receive payouts monthly. No Lockup Period: Having open terms means users can earn substantial interest without long-term commitments.

The new IRA Earn program is available today to all account holders. Individuals interested in participating in the program should go to bitcoinira.com/earn or call 866-333-4307 to sign up.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The platform provides a secure self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows users to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc. Users can also earn up to 6% interest on their cash and crypto assets on the Bitcoin IRA platform.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed nearly $1.5 billion in transactions and has over 100,000 users with more than 2,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

