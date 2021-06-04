Bitcoin IRA™ Launches The World's First-Ever Crypto IRA Self-Trading App

It is the first cryptocurrency retirement app of its kind and will allow users to easily buy, sell, and swap crypto assets inside their retirement accounts and provides custom charts and live price alerts to stay informed of crypto prices while on the go.

The new app will come with many features and benefits, including the ability to:

Buy, sell, and swap with 24/7 self-trading – Users can buy, sell, and swap assets directly inside their self-directed retirement accounts any time at their convenience.

– Users can buy, sell, and swap assets directly inside their self-directed retirement accounts any time at their convenience. Earn monthly interest – Earn up to 6%* interest on assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash.

– Earn up to 6%* interest on assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash. Use advanced investing capabilities – Personalize your investing experience with real-time prices, advanced charts, custom price alerts, and more.

– Personalize your investing experience with real-time prices, advanced charts, custom price alerts, and more. $100 million custody insurance – Our crypto IRAs have world-class security with 100 million dollar custody insurance through BitGo.

– Our crypto IRAs have world-class security with custody insurance through BitGo. Contact support – Reach out to an expert support team. They are available for you!

– Reach out to an expert support team. They are available for you! Refer-a-friend – Invite your friends and family to start investing in cryptocurrencies and earn $100 per new sign-up.

"Agility, real-time access, security, and control are paramount to successful cryptocurrency investing. We are thrilled to achieve yet another milestone and first in the industry with our new mobile app for self-directed retirement accounts. Our clients will have complete control of their Bitcoin IRAs on any device, at any time," said Chris Kline, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Bitcoin IRA.

Investing in cryptocurrencies with Bitcoin IRA has been growing with popularity, as the platform recently surpassed over 100,000 users, making it the most trusted and popular cryptocurrency IRA technology platform. Investors interested in creating a new self-directed retirement account or rolling over their self-directed retirement account can go to bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their self-directed retirement accounts.

They provide a secure self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo. Users can also earn interest on their cash and crypto assets with IRA Earn.

Bitcoin IRA has processed over $1.5 billion in transactions and has over 100,000 users with more than 2,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

For press, contact [email protected].

*Interest rates may vary.

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

Related Links

https://www.bitcoinira.com

