Bitcoin IRA™ Offers the first IRA Earn™ Program with up to 6% APY on Cash and Crypto Exclusively through Genesis

The company's interest earning program has similar interest features like that of traditional banks. A client can open an account and deposits funds into a self-directed retirement account, enroll in the interest earning program and then their funds begin earning a rate of return over time. But unlike traditional banks where the average national savings rate is only 0.05%, the IRA Earn program offers rates nearly 100x better, reaching as high as 6% annually, based on blockchain's unique ability to remove the middleman .

Chris Kline, COO, and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA said:

"The new IRA Earn program is revolutionary for crypto IRAs, offering far greater rates than available in traditional banking, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are empowering consumers by unlocking new groundbreaking financial opportunities. This exclusive program enables our clients to maximize the growth of their retirement accounts, and may serve to offset platform trading fees and/or custodial holding fees, making the Bitcoin IRA opportunity effectively FREE of charge."

By earning interest through the IRA Earn program, retirement fund owners can boost their account value by capitalizing on interest yields previously unavailable to long-term crypto holders. This is in addition to the potential price appreciation of the crypto assets themselves.

Program Highlights:

Higher Interest Rates: Earn up to 6% APY on cash held on the Bitcoin IRA platform and competitive rates on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Monthly Payouts: Accrue interest daily and receive monthly payouts.

No Lockup Period: Open terms enable clients to earn interest at their discretion without long-term commitments.

Low Minimums: Start earning interest with as little as $10,000 .

Michael Paleokrassas, Managing Director of Genesis said:

"We are excited to partner with Bitcoin IRA to offer the first interest earning solution for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). Bitcoin IRA has been a pioneer in the space and continues to innovate with IRA Earn. They are a trusted partner and we are looking forward to expanding our relationship together."

The IRA Earn program is available today to all account holders. Individuals interested in participating in the program should go to bitcoinira.com/earn or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a secure trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $500 million in investments and has over 100,000 account holders with more than 2,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Genesis

Genesis is a global leader in institutional digital asset markets, facilitating over $45 billion in annual trades, loans, and transactions. We launched the first U.S. OTC bitcoin trading desk in 2013 and have a proven track record driving results for some of the world's largest digital asset focused hedge funds, quant funds, family offices, VC's, market-makers, and exchanges.

Built on the only global over-the-counter trading firm for digital assets registered with the SEC and FINRA, Genesis combines unrivaled operational excellence, a seamless user experience and best-in-class client service. Click here for more about Genesis, about our services, and about our recent Q4 results.

Genesis Prime is our fully-integrated platform and end-to-end solution for sophisticated market participants, providing a single point of access for digital asset trading, derivatives, borrowing, lending, custody, and prime brokerage services. Our team has decades of experience at top Wall Street investment banks and Silicon Valley technology firms and includes leading experts in blockchain, distributed computing, cryptography, and cybersecurity.

Genesis is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the largest investor in the bitcoin and blockchain industry, and is the exclusive distribution and marketing agent for Grayscale Investments.

