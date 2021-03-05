Bitcoin IRA™ Surpasses 100,000 Users As Bitcoin Crosses The $50,000 Mark

Bitcoin IRA is America's #1 crypto IRA platform and has been the leader in cryptocurrencies and gold for retirement accounts since 2016. The company also announced it reached $500 million in total transactions on its proprietary 24/7 self-trading platform just a few months ago, which continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Bitcoin IRA now serves over 100,000 users on its platform who can invest in the following digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Zcash (ZEC), and physical Gold (PG).

The news comes on the heels of a recent announcement from the company earlier this month about the first-ever IRA Earn program that pays up to 6% APY on cash and crypto exclusively through a partnership with Genesis.

Chris Kline, COO, and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA said:

"Our platform is more than just innovative and cutting-edge technology with excellent security. There is a critical human element we provide to our users. Clients have real-time access to IRA specialists when they call. Our experienced service team is dedicated to timely client satisfaction. We have unprecedented growth and satisfying our clients will always be our number one strength and priority."

Here are some of the key features of the Bitcoin IRA platform:

All-New IRA Earn TM - Individuals can now earn up to 6% APY on their cash and crypto assets with monthly payouts and no lockup periods with the company's new IRA Earn program.

- Individuals can now earn up to 6% APY on their cash and crypto assets with monthly payouts and no lockup periods with the company's new IRA Earn program. Buy & Sell Online 24/7 - Individuals can buy, sell, and swap assets directly inside their retirement accounts.

- Individuals can buy, sell, and swap assets directly inside their retirement accounts. $100 Million Insurance - Digital assets under custody are insured with $100 million of coverage from BitGo and their provider Lloyd's of London , the world's foremost specialist insurance and reinsurance market.

- Digital assets under custody are insured with of coverage from BitGo and their provider Lloyd's of , the world's foremost specialist insurance and reinsurance market. US-Regulated Custody - Bitcoin IRA exclusively uses BitGo to securely store crypto assets. BitGo is a US-regulated qualified custodian based in Palo Alto, CA , with over $20 billion in total cryptocurrency monthly transaction volumes.

- Bitcoin IRA exclusively uses BitGo to securely store crypto assets. BitGo is a US-regulated qualified custodian based in , with over in total cryptocurrency monthly transaction volumes. Own Real Crypto - Bitcoin IRA clients purchase actual cryptocurrency assets and are not investing in a crypto fund, ETF, derivative, or other alternative crypto investment products.

- Bitcoin IRA clients purchase actual cryptocurrency assets and are not investing in a crypto fund, ETF, derivative, or other alternative crypto investment products. Individuals interested in creating new retirement accounts or rolling over their IRA or 401(k) can go to bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a secure trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc. Clients can also earn up to 6% interest on their cash and crypto assets on the Bitcoin IRA platform.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $500 million in investments and has over 100,000 users with more than 2,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

