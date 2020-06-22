Bitcoin on Every Block: Use cash to purchase bitcoin with LibertyX at 20,000 retail locations, including major convenience store and pharmacy chains

BOSTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers can now use cash to purchase bitcoin with LibertyX at 20,000 retail locations around the U.S., including major convenience store and pharmacy chains, such as 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy®, and Rite Aid. A full list of participating retailers can be found using the LibertyX store locator available at libertyx.com or by downloading the LibertyX app.

"Bitcoin is one of the most exciting innovations over the last decade, but adoption has been limited by trust and accessibility. We wanted to expand our footprint so anyone can buy bitcoin at familiar locations they drive or walk by daily," said Chris Yim, Co-Founder & CEO of LibertyX. "Now, everyone is only a few miles away from owning bitcoin and becoming part of its global community. Buying bitcoin is as easy as scanning a barcode while shopping for groceries."

LibertyX launched America's first bitcoin ATM in 2014. Four years later, the company announced the first traditional ATM integration. Today, most Americans are minutes away from an ATM or cashier that sells bitcoin via LibertyX. "LibertyX is the fastest way to buy bitcoin for a wallet you control," said Kyle Powers, Co-Founder and Chairman of LibertyX.

Yim added, "At its core, bitcoin is a global and inclusive technology. Anyone with a mobile phone and an internet connection can store, send, receive and transact value with bitcoin. To that end, LibertyX is proud to offer 20,000 cash-accepting retail locations and 5,000 debit-accepting ATMs across its network. No matter your payment preference, you can conveniently purchase bitcoin from a trusted local store."

To celebrate the nationwide launch of "Bitcoin on Every Block", LibertyX is waiving conversion fees from select retailers through July 31, 2020. The only fees are the $4.95 retailer service fee and customer selected miner fee. The full terms and conditions for this promotion can be found here.

Here's how to add cash and purchase bitcoin using LibertyX (walkthrough animation):

Download LibertyX app and sign up for a free account Enter your bitcoin address and tap "Start purchase" Select a participating retailer and tap "Add cash now" Cashier scans barcode at retailer Pay between $20 and $500 ; account is credited within 10 minutes ( $4.95 retailer service fee) Tap "Convert to bitcoin" button in LibertyX app

Founded in 2013, LibertyX is America's first and largest network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers, and kiosks. With 25,000 locations across 45 states, consumers can buy bitcoin in-person with cash and debit cards.

