Bitcoin PR Buzz Launches Guaranteed CoinTelegraph and Bitcoin.com Publication With $1000 Discount and Free Consultations

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first blockchain PR agency and newswire Bitcoin PR Buzz, is offering a $1250 discount on their new Platinum Executive package until the end of December 2019, which includes CoinTelegraph and Bitcoin.com publication. With over 7 years' experience and over 1000 clients, Bitcoin PR Buzz has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including ARK, LISK, LUX and UTRUST.

Bitcoin PR Buzz

Bitcoin PR Buzz is also offering one hour free Bitcoin PR consultations for a limited time only, with no strings attached for blockchain companies who wish to leverage the team's vast experience. The consultation includes marketing advice, industry-specific advice and competitive analysis.

Bitcoin PR Buzz's upgraded Bitcoin press release services include guaranteed publication of not just press releases on 40+ crypto sites including Bitcoin.com, but also featured articles on Cointelegraph, Hackernoon, NewsBTC, Bitcoinist, Investing, CCN.com, BitcoinNews.com, Coinspeaker, ZyCrypto, Blockmanity, NullTX, The Merkle, Coincodex, U.Today, and Coin Idol.

Publication also includes international crypto news sites in Latin America, Brazil, Arabia and Indonesia, and PR publication on 150+ mainstream news outlets including Yahoo Finance, Marketwatch, NBC, Fox, WND.com, Digital Journal, International Business Times, and much more.

Alex Thurston, COO at Bitcoin PR Buzz said:

"I am so excited for our clients, because we have an offering which truly aligns with our core goal of giving the world's most exciting blockchain projects the 5-star coverage they need and deserve."

For more information about Bitcoin PR Buzz's new PR packs please click here , or email contact@bitcoinprbuzz.com to hear back from a dedicated account manager within 24 business hours.

Learn more about Bitcoin PR Buzz – https://bitcoinprbuzz.com

Follow Bitcoin PR Buzz on Twitter –https://twitter.com/BitcoinPRBuzz

Connect With Bitcoin PR Buzz on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitcoin-pr-buzz

Media Contact Details

Name: Alex Thurston, COO

Email: alex.t@bitcoinprbuzz.com

Telegram: @Alex_T_BPRB

Bitcoin PR Buzz is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Bitcoin PR Buzz

Related Links

https://bitcoinprbuzz.com

