Bitcoin PR Buzz Upgrades PR Services Drops Price Up to $800

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the original Bitcoin PR agency with over 4 years experience and over 600 clients, Bitcoin PR Buzz has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Ark, Lisk and UTRUST. The team is excited to announce new and improved PR packs, as well as reduced pricing of up to $800 off all flagship Bitcoin press release services going forward.

Bitcoin PR Buzz

Bitcoin PR Buzz's upgraded Bitcoin press release services include guaranteed publication of not just press releases, but also featured articles on BitcoinNews.com, CCN.com, The Merkle, Coinspeaker, Oracle Times, The Bitcoin News, Cripto Noticias, Criptomoedas Facil, ZYCrypto.com, Bitcoin News Latin America, Brazil, Arabia and Indonesia, and PR publication on 200-400 other online news outlets including Yahoo Finance, Marketwatch, Reuters.com, NBC, Fox, WND.com, Digital Journal, International Business Times, San Diego Tribune, Boston Globe and much more.

Bitcoin PR Buzz is announcing a price reduction on two of these packages. The Ultimate Press Release distribution package has been reduced by $100, while the popular Ultimate Executive package has been reduced by $800. Extra publication points now also include Yahoo Finance and Marketwatch, as well as all of the above.

Alex Thurston, COO at Bitcoin PR Buzz, said:

"With these changes to our core offerings, we are striving to make our market-leading Bitcoin press release service affordable for everyone. I am also very excited to see the great exposure our current and new clients will receive with these package changes!"

For more information about Bitcoin PR Buzz's new PR packs please click here , or email contact@bitcoinprbuzz.com to hear back from a dedicated account manager within 24 business hours.

Social Media Management Service

Bitcoin PR Buzz is also pleased to announce a fully-fledged Blockchain social media management service. Having worked with big names including BitcoinNews.com, Bitcoin PR Buzz has developed a comprehensive social media strategy and delivery service, which is now available for all clients. Covering Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, your university-trained, native English speaking Social Media Manager will provide analytics and take fortnightly conference calls to keep your message and strategy as impactful as possible.

Copywriting Service

As part of the service upgrade, Bitcoin PR Buzz has also launched a copywriting service for clients seeking talented writers who produce high-quality content. This includes blog posts, ghostwriting, article writing and much more. Research driven, emotive and engaging copy is Bitcoin PR Buzz's specialty, and a highly experienced team of writers ensure that work is to the highest of standards.

Learn more about Bitcoin PR Buzz – https://bitcoinprbuzz.com/

Follow Bitcoin PR Buzz on Twitter – https://twitter.com/BitcoinPRBuzz

Connect on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/BitcoinPRBuzz/

Connect With Bitcoin PR Buzz on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitcoin-pr-buzz/

Media Contact Details

Name: Alex Thurston, Bitcoin PR Buzz COO

Email: contact@bitcoinprbuzz.com

Bitcoin PR Buzz is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Links

Bitcoin PR Buzz

SOURCE Bitcoin PR Buzz