Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price Up--Dirty Finance Cryptocurrency Price Surges Over 51% In One Day, Sets 54-Day All Time High After Successful DirtyFinance.com "Billionaire Contest" Launch Promoting Staking and Farming

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Google Search Trends , Bitcoin and Ethereum lead the pack of cryptocurrencies that people search for on Google, but many cryptocurrencies are experiencing a resurgence, and investors hope the possible revived market might signal a bull trend.

Dirty Finance surges 51% in one day, after successful "Billionaire" contest launch at DirtyFinance.com promoting staking and farming.

For example, Dirty Finance ($Dirty:P2PBNB), an Ethereum, ERC-20 token, available on the P2PB2B exchange , Tokpie and Uniswap , is focused on real world financial innovation in markets such as online gambling and adult anime NFTs , a surprisingly robust demand according to the millions in volume of monthly searches.

According to its official Twitter account, Dirty Finance recently hit a 54 day all time high after the launch of a well received "Who Wants to Be a Dirty Finance Billionaire" contest at DirtyFinance.com promoting new passive income blockchain technology.

Dirty Finance staking and farming is scheduled to debut on August 17th .

The contest allows contestants to earn over 500 chances to win 11 prizes totaling 2 Billion —yes, Billion with a B—of its ever decreasing volume of Dirty coins, and some contestants seem optimistic about the chances of winning.

One Reddit user posted the motivation for joining the contest on the Official Dirty Finance Reddit page : "Once I am a #DirtyFinanceBillionaire I am going to buy this snake and name it Noodle." Another Reddit.com user said "If I become a billionaire I'll buy a desert island and live like Robinson Crusoe =)."

While motivations may vary, other better known cryptocurrencies are also on the rise recently. The price of Bitcoin has seen a sharp 35% increase since July 21st, 2021 , up over $16,000 to just over $46,400 at time of writing, according to CoinDesk.com.

Ethereum prices are also up 34% since July 2th, 2021 according to CoinMarketCap.com.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin And Uniswap growth have all contributed to a recent $300 million dollar addition to the cryptocurrency market, according to Forbes.com .

Dirty Finance turns their sights in the near future to the online gambling sector, using their NFTs in innovative ways including offering NFTs winnings for gambling games, and other real world use cases. Dirty Finance cites online gambling , which is on a course to almost double in global industry growth by 2023 according to Statista.com , as a solid method of delivering long-term value to holders of Dirty Finance cryptocurrency.

While there is no telling what the future may hold for any cryptocurrency, if the price of Dirty Finance hits a mere 1 cent in USD, the winner of the DirtyFinance.com "Who Wants To Be a Dirty Finance Billionaire" contest might have enough money to buy an island, and a snake, and name it whatever they want.

