Bitcoin Solutions, Inc. / Mybitcards.com announces a new distribution partner CardCash.com to sell its Bitcoin Gift Cards in the USA

Its leadership in the Bitcoin gift card space is not accidental. Various team members have been creating payments solutions for the crypto industry since 2012, while other team members have been in the gift card and payment processing industry for over 28 years.

This partnership has opened an easy Bitcoin purchasing option to millions of new users without the need to deal with exchanges. "Partnering with CardCash.com allows more people to buy Bitcoin just like they buy any other gift card — quickly and hassle-free," says Ed Gieske, CEO of Mybitcards.com™ "It's a much simpler and quicker way to purchase Bitcoin."

The addition of Bitcoin Gift Cards™ is a lucrative move for gift card retailers, and even more so for their customers. People already go to CardCash.com looking to buy a gift card at a discount. Since Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have already demonstrated that their price can grow, purchasing a Bitcoin gift card provides an interesting opportunity for investment.

ABOUT:

Bitcoin Solutions, Inc. / Mybitcards.com™ is a technology company focused on making Bitcoin as easy to purchase as any gift card. We believe emerging blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will become integrated with our daily lives and will fundamentally impact the financial services market. It is our goal to become the most accessible access point for the average consumer to purchase Bitcoin and other currencies. For all media inquiries, please contact: hello@mybitcards.com

CardCash.com is taking the world to an imaginative new direction in saving customers money. CardCash has the world's largest inventory of discounted gift cards and since its inception, has saved customers more than $50 million from their favorite retail brands.

SOURCE Bitcoin Solutions, Inc.

