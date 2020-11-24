Bitcoin Will Reach $200K-300k by the End of 2022 - Predicts Ali Mizani Oskui, CIO of FiCAS AG

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, lower interest rates and market volatility due to COVID-19 may be encouraging more investors to diversify assets and safeguard wealth beyond the usual asset classes comprising equities, fixed income, property, and cash, and into alternative investments. One alternative asset class that has shown exceptionally high potential returns relative to risk tolerance is cryptocurrencies.

Conducted by financial advisory organization deVere Group, a survey of more than 700 high net-worth individuals revealed that 73% of respondents are bullish toward cryptocurrencies, an increase from 68% in 2019.

The Future of bitcoin and Bitcoin Price Predictions

Some economic analysts predict a big change in crypto is forthcoming as institutional money enters the market. Moreover, there is the possibility that crypto will be floated on the Nasdaq, which would further add credibility to blockchain and its uses as an alternative to conventional currencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction is a precarious affair despite the host of analysts and investors hoping to make a profit. Bitcoin's value is determined second-by-second, day-by-day by a market that never ends or gets closed. As a cryptocurrency's value is determined by an open market, this presents massive challenges around volatility that most currencies do not face. While cryptocurrency price prediction is an ever-moving target, market literacy is essential for someone to get the most value out of their participation in the crypto economy.

Ali Mizani Oskui – Bitcoin Price prediction 2020: $20.000

Ali Mizani (Founder of FiCAS AG, Swiss) has predicted bitcoin price since 2016 when the price was around $900. he predicted massive growth in bitcoin price up to 4k in a few months. His prediction forecast came true and on August 13th 2017, bitcoin reached the price of 4023$. And again, he predicted the bitcoin price to reach 18K in 4 months.

"BTC price will fall in the next weeks and will reach 1/5 of its ATH in the next 2 years," he said. Live on a TV interview with IRIB channel 5.

few weeks later, the bitcoin price fell rapidly, below $7,000 by April 2018. 12th of December 2018 Ali's prediction came true and bitcoin touched 3,378$.

More true predictions about bitcoin

His next prediction was about bitcoin price to get highly close to 7-9k.

"BTC Price will reach 7k – 9k at the very end of 2019," he said on the 11th of April 2019. As 2019 was coming to its end, the price of bitcoin was hovering around the $7,300 mark. Many predictions were off this mark, especially from bitcoin evangelists that were too optimistic with their estimates. Ali's prediction became true and at the end of 2019, the closing price was about 7240$. See Ali Mizani's prediction chart here.

More about Ali Mizani Oskui

Ali Mizani is a researcher, inventor, and futurist managing one of the most lucrative cryptocurrency asset portfolios worldwide. He is the Founder/CIO of FiCAS AG. a Swiss regulated professional company for crypto asset investment advisory. It delivers consultancy services on cryptocurrency investment which makes access to the world of crypto-asset easier. Also, Ali is the founder of "Bitcoin Capital Active ETP," the new trading product which represents an actively managed crypto ETP, trading Bitcoin (BTC) against 14 top altcoins like Ether (ETH) and exiting to fiat without active involvement from investors. Claimed to be the world's first actively managed crypto ETP, the new product is now listed on the SIX Exchange under index BTCA.

The Bitcoin Capital Active ETP is designed to offer investors a simple way to access the crypto market. The ETP portfolio is managed by FiCAS AG, the specialized crypto asset management boutique with unrivaled experience in the sector.

The Future of Bitcoin

Bitcoin news are omnipresent. The revolution just started. Hence, it was for real revolutionary for the financial markets, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies became mainstream.

Ali Mizani thinks the trend is going to be upwards. Now that bitcoin is around 16000$, a lot of analysts think that the US election 2020 may have influenced the price, but he thinks that was a normal trend and with or without the effects of the US election on bitcoin price, no doubt, the trend had to be upwards.

He thought BTC will reach $18k to $20k by the end of 2020 and again he was right again. And good news, it is not going to be the end of the line. He thinks the BTC price can and will reach $200k to $300k by the end of December 2021 to March 2022.

Final words

Cryptocurrency's future outlook is still very much in question. Proponents see the limitless potential, while critics see nothing but risk. Managing the risk is the first thing to think of. All investors who are going to work with cryptocurrency today must understand what the currency is about and have a clear plan of action for all sorts of scenarios. ETP's are exchange-traded products and an Active ETP like the one described above, can be helpful about managing the risk of investing in cryptocurrencies.

SOURCE FiCAS AG