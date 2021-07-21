Bitcoin's Long Term Holders are Hoarding the Supply: Here's Why It Matters

DETROIT, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a fintech media company providing news and data to retail investors and cryptocurrency traders, publishes its latest data study: Blockchain Data Shows Long Term Holders Hoarding Bitcoin Supply for Potential Bullish Squeeze

Data shows that a select set of Bitcoin wallet addresses tagged by Glassnode as "long term holders" (LTHs) currently control 75% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin. LTHs are once again accumulating Bitcoin. Additionally, the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges is decreasing, lowering the potential sell-side pressure.

Previous Bitcoin bull runs have been ignited by bullish squeezes under similar conditions. In Q3 of 2020, LTHs controlled 80% of the circulating supply. By May 2021, that number had dropped to 66%.

As Bitcoin's price continues to hover around $30,000, long term holders are once again building their dominance in preparation for another potential opportunity to sell at higher prices.

