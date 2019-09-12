BitDeer.com Announces Official Launch of Spanish and German Sites

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com, the world's leading computing power sharing platform is officially announcing the launch of its Spanish and German sites.

BitDeer.com provides global users the opportunity to participate in cryptocurrency mining without requiring technical acumen or investment in server infrastructure. The leading shared mining platform has gained immense popularity among the global cryptocurrency mining community, with a rapidly increasing user base in non-English speaking regions such as Russia, China Latin America, and Germany.

BitDeer.com

"It's our mission to offer the most transparent service, the friendliest user interface, as well as the smoothest user experience to our customers around the globe," said Celine Lu, Founder & CEO of BitDeer.com. "In addition to our Russian and Chinese sites, BitDeer is proud to introduce the Spanish and German sites in order to better serve customers from these regions. There will be more to come."

Aiming to optimize the user experience of its platform, BitDeer has recently improved the design of its website, presenting more informative product descriptions, constructive reviews from industry influencers, and up-to-date posts on its press and blog pages.

Debuted within the trenches of the crypto bear market in December 2018, BitDeer.com has achieved explosive growth. The leading platform currently ranks at the top 3 in the shared mining market, with over 2 million unique visitors for the month of August 2019 and customers from over 223 countries and regions all over the world.

Consistent Transparency to Customers

Transparency is one of BitDeer.com's most recognized features. In an industry that has many customers wondering who they can trust, BitDeer.com has alleviated a majority of the doubt that people have when committing to such a service.

Strategically partnering with eight out of the ten largest Bitcoin mining pools in the world including BTC.com. AntPool and ViaBTC, BitDeer enables its users to directly connect to the world's largest mining pools and receive their daily payouts into their chosen wallet addresses. Furthermore, with BitDeer.com's intuitive dashboard and real-time server monitoring system, individual miners are able to monitor the mining process and their revenue.

BTC/BCH Plans Back in Stock

The BTC/BCH mining plans favored by global miners are now back in stock. To snap up the most sought-after 240 Day, 300 Day, 360 Day, and 420 Day BTC/BCH plans before selling out, please visit https://www.bitdeer.com/pricing?id=1.

Zcash Plans Back for A Limited Time and Extra Bonus

BitDeer.com is bringing back the popular Zcash mining plans (120 Day, 180 Day, 240 Day, and 360 Day) for 7 days starting from September 13th.

BitDeer is also offering an irresistible Extra Bonus during the promotion:

$500 coupon for all newly registered users after placing their first order;

coupon for all newly registered users after placing their first order; $50 Amazon gift card for all purchases over $5,000

Amazon gift card for all purchases over "One BCH Per Day" give-out during the 7-day promotion on BitDeer's social media channels. Follow BitDeer on Twitter (https://twitter.com/bitdeerofficial) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BitDeerplatform/) for more details.

For more details regarding the Zcash promotion, please check out BitDeer.com's Medium page.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

Founded by Celine Lu on December 2018, BitDeer.com currently has millions of customers from 223 countries and regions all over the world and ranks at Top 3 in the cloud mining market share.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.

