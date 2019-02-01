BitDeer.com Announces Strategic Partnership With ViaBTC

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com, the world's leading computing power-sharing platform is announcing a strategic partnership with ViaBTC, one of the world's largest Bitcoin mining pools.

The partnership allows users of BitDeer.com to be directly connected with ViaBTC's mining pool, and with BitDeer.com's dashboard tools, monitor the mining processes and rewards. In addition, ViaBTC users can enjoy exclusive plans and coupons to extend current mining plans on BitDeer.com.

BitDeer.com

To date, BitDeer.com has secured partnerships with four out of ten of the largest mining pools: BTC.com, Antpool, Dpool and ViaBTC. These pools allow individuals to mine Bitcoin as a concentrated effort and provide more consistent payouts. Furthermore, BitDeer.com has partnered with EXMO, the largest crypto exchange in Russia.

BitDeer.com has also made remarkable contributions to its existing partners. Since partnering with BTC.com, the leading computing power-sharing platform has contributed over 100 petahashes of computing power to the pool. BitDeer.com has been gaining attention with the mining community by offering flexible plans to engage in mining without the hassle of setting up server hardware.

Reliable First-Class Service With Unparalleled Pricing Advantage

BitDeer.com allows global users to mine Bitcoin and other proof-of-work protocols without the technical challenges of running a cryptocurrency mining operation. It enables aspiring miners to dive right into the world of cryptocurrency mining and provides a white glove service solving the complexities of purchasing, installing and hosting mining machines by providing professionally-managed hardware miners at the world's leading server colocation centers.

Despite the bearish trend in the crypto space, BitDeer.com has seen its traffic reach over 1.2 million visits and over 50,000 daily active users within 70 days after its official launch. The platform now has users from more than 200 countries.

Recently, BitDeer.com has lowered its electricity costs due to favorable weather conditions using sustainable hydroelectric powered facilities, and BTC prices have been on the rise. BitDeer.com remains committed to focusing on providing the best value for users and will continue to adjust pricing plans using feedback from the service.

Limited Time Maintenance Fee Reduction

For a limited time only, BitDeer.com is lowering its maintenance fee on the most popular S-15, S-11 and S-9 plans. Here are the details about the special offer:

S-15 plans maintenance fees lowered 7 percent to $0.0930 /T/day

/T/day S-11 plans maintenance fees lowered 7 percent to $0.1023 /T/day

/T/day For S-9 plan orders placed during the promotion, users can enjoy a 7 percent lowered maintenance fee to $0.1209 /T/day

With lower costs, users can expect bigger mining rewards. If a user purchases a 360-day computing power plan utilizing the S-15 miner with 50Th/s output with today's current Bitcoin price and mining difficulty provided by BTC.com, a potential of $0.1604/T/day can be realized. Now with the lowered maintenance fee from $0.1/T/day to $0.093/T/day, users can expect an increase of 24 percent to their daily mining output.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC (Viabtc Technology Limited) was founded in May 2016 as an innovation-intensive startup dedicated to cryptocurrency. We have developed the world's top Bitcoin mining pool with the most advanced deployment technology. We've also released mining pools for competing coins. More new product and services are in our pipeline, our ultimate mission is - Via Bitcoin, Making the World A Better Place.

