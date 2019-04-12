BitDeer.com Antminer S17 Mining Plans Now on Sale

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com, the leading computing power-sharing platform, has just kicked off the presale of S17 mining plans deploying the recently revealed Antminer S17 series miners.

BitDeer's S17 plans support BTC/BCH mining, and will be offered in 120-day, 180-day, 240-day, and 360-day durations. Users can now purchase the presale S17 plans on BitDeer.com.

BitDeer.com

Unveiled by Chinese mining giant Bitmain on March 29, the Antminer S17 series miners will be powered by the new and improved 2nd generation 7nm ASIC BM1397 mining chips. With an energy efficiency ratio (EER) of 39.5 J/T, the new miner model will greatly reduce mining costs and comparatively save nearly 60 percent in electricity costs. Chinese media reported that the first batch of Bitmain's new miner model was sold out after it went on sale for only five minutes.

"Mining rigs using the SHA256 algorithm are currently the most sought-after devices for the crypto mining community, to which BitDeer.com has provided a more convenient and cost-effective option," said Celine Lu, founder & CEO of BitDeer.com. "For our new energy-efficient new plans, electricity price will only make up 39 percent of the mining costs."

Lu made the official announcement to launch the new S17 plans during a keynote speech given at the 2019 New Age Mining Summit, a cynosure event of China's crypto mining industry. Chinese mining leaders and professionals gathered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China due to the industrial confidence infused by the region's abundance of low-cost hydroelectric power. In order to take advantage of cheap hydroelectric power costs during the summer following the excessive rains in southwestern China, the whole industry geared up to salute a bullish season.

Lu also introduced in her keynote speech that, to stand out in the competition and fully utilize the favorable weather conditions, BitDeer.com has identified its three pillars of competitive advantages: cutting edge technology, competitive pricing, as well as world-class operations and maintenance.

BitDeer.com's proprietary real-time computing power allocation technology allows users to be connected to a designated mining pool and offers daily payouts directly to the user's chosen wallet address. Users can monitor the mining process and rewards with BitDeer.com's dashboard tools. BitDeer.com also developed a monitoring system and contingency plan which will immediately detect system breakdown and outage and automatically switch to backup computing power.

BitDeer's ability to leverage global resources has endowed the leading computing power-sharing platform unparalleled bargaining power and therefore very competitive pricing. To date, BitDeer.com has teamed up with eight out of the ten largest mining pools in the world, and also has forged strategic partnerships with major cryptocurrency exchanges and first-class mining facilities all over the world.

Last but not least, with the support from BitDeer.com's world-class operations and maintenance team and facilities, the platform has been providing a transparent, reliable, and convenient computing power-sharing service to users around the world. Ever since its official launch in December 2018, the platform has been running smoothly with zero downtime.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.

Media Contact

MagicFew

Email: hello@magicfew.com

Related Images

bitdeer-com-antminer-s17-mining.jpg

BitDeer.com Antminer S17 Mining Plans Now on Sale

bitdeer-com-antminer-s17-mining.png

BitDeer.com Antminer S17 Mining Plans Now on Sale

2019-new-age-mining-summit.png

2019 New Age Mining Summit

bitdeer-com-founder-ceo-celine-lu.png

BitDeer.com founder & CEO Celine Lu announced the launch of new S17 plans

SOURCE BitDeer.com

Related Links

https://www.BitDeer.com

