BitDeer.com Expands Global Ecosystem With F2Pool Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com, the leading computing power-sharing platform is announcing a strategic partnership with F2Pool, China's earliest Bitcoin mining pool that has risen to a major international player in the space.

The partnership allows users of BitDeer.com to directly connect with F2Pool's mining pool, and with BitDeer.com's dashboard tools, monitor the mining processes and rewards. F2Pool now supports mining services for 41 coins including BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, which will greatly increase the product diversity for BitDeer.com. In addition, F2Pool users can enjoy exclusive deals to purchase mining plans on BitDeer.com.

"As the leader of the computing power-sharing platform, BitDeer.com aims to provide the most reliable and transparent white glove service to our worldwide users," said Celine Lu, founder and CEO of BitDeer.com. "F2Pool is China's earliest Bitcoin mining pool well trusted by the cryptocurrency mining community. We are thrilled to join forces with such a renowned strategic partner to better serve our customers across the globe."

F2Pool´s CEO, DiscusFish, sees highly complementary advantages in the two parties. "As one of the pioneers of Bitcoin mining in China, F2Pool has gained popularity amongst the mining community. BitDeer.com's innovative computing power-sharing model benefits all miners around the world who may have limited access to the advantages that a large mining facility with lowered electricity can bring. We look forward to reaching more global miners through the strategic partnership with BitDeer.com."

For a limited time only, F2Pool users who purchase a new plan at BitDeer.com and choose F2Pool as the designated mining pool will be eligible for an exclusive coupon. After register on BitDeer.com, any F2Pool customer should send his F2Pool and BitDeer.com account name to support@bitdeer.com in order to receive the coupon.

BitDeer Visits the U.S.

BitDeer.com has secured strategic partnerships with five out of the ten largest mining pools: BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool, ViaBTC, and F2Pool. These mining pools allow individuals to mine Bitcoin as a collaborative effort and provide more consistent payouts.

The leading computing power-sharing platform is actively seeking more in-depth collaboration with partners to offer a better and larger scope of services. Currently, BitDeer team are touring the U.S., visiting industry friends and prospective business partners to explore more partnership opportunities.

The team is visiting several collaborating mining facilities in the U.S. to strategize on the platform's Bitcoin and more coin mining offerings in the near future. BitDeer.com also plans to meet with leading experts from top Silicon Valley companies, creating dialogues in terms of online payments and algorithms, user experience and customer service, and unfolding computing power service for enterprise clients as the next step of strategic deployment.

Free Mining Experience Promotion

BitDeer.com is proud to provide a smooth user experience from purchasing, cost-benefit analysis, profit calculation, to the payment process. To give new individual miners a taste of the leading computing power-sharing platform's service, BitDeer.com is kicking off an exciting Free Mining Experience promotion. All new users are eligible for a free 30-day/2T BTC plan with waived electricity fees for the first 3 days.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

About F2Pool

Founded in April 2013, F2Pool is the global leading and China's earliest Bitcoin mining pool; the world's largest integrated digital currency mining pool. Its founders, DiscusFish and Wang Chun, are the first group of opinion leaders in the blockchain industry in China and led the team to build China's first digital currency mining platform. F2Pool's business spreads in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Russia and other countries around the world.

