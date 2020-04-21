BitDeer.com Pioneers Annual Wet Season Festival

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21st April 2020, BitDeer.com is launching the first annual wet season festival, bringing altogether eight of the biggest names in the industry to bring an array of promotions on an all-inclusive platform to bring promotional offers and freebies amounting up to USD 50 million in value.

BitDeer

In China, the wet season of their river has historically been a symbol of growth and prosperity as the water helps everything flourish. Coincidentally, this season is correlated with lower electricity costs. This festival, set to launch on 21st April, 2020, will bring altogether eight of the most respected companies in the mining space. The event integrated more than 10 high-quality hydropower mining farms in Sichuan and Yunnan, China with a capacity of more than 300,000 KW, to bring a low hosting electricity fee starting from just $0.03 kWh, as well as other discounts.

Hosted by the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, BitDeer.com, this is the first iteration of the Wet Season Festival and the unified effort of the seven participating institutions in alliance with BitDeer.com will provide mining rigs, computing power, mining pools, and a top-notch customer care service, which was all made possible by CEOs such as Xiaoni Meng of BitDeer.com and Bitmain's CEO Jihan Wu, among others.

The participating institutions are:

BITMAIN

Antminer

BTC.com

AntPool

Matrixport

HashGard

AntSentry

BTC.top

The event starts off with a livestream from some of the most influential people in the world of mining and will be a valuable opportunity for the various communities to have the conference feel from the comfort and safety of their homes by participating in the live chat. An assortment of plans tailored to the user's needs for cheaper electricity with a streamlined feel is up for grabs, as well as giveaways of mystery prizes to its customers, amounting up to USD 50 million in value. The Festival aims to provide its respective user bases with an opportunity to gain at lower expenses during this time of blooming.

Big promotional offers from each partner during the Festival include:

BitDeer.com

A low electricity fee at $0.03142 kW/h for both its Classic Plans and the recently launched Acceleration Plans for its S19 Pro plans will be on offer. Just by logging into your BitDeer.com account, users will be eligible to receive a mystery prize from the Red Envelope Extravaganza with a value of up to USD 100,000.

Bitmain

The mining hardware giant is offering 40% off its operation and maintenance fee and 10% off for reparation services.

Antminer

Large coupons will be distributed at 6 pm every day and rebates on USDT can be earned with every order. In addition, there is a buy 1 get 1 promotion and the chance to win a free miner.

Matrixport

Matrixport is a leading digital assets management service provider, which offers multiple discounts for miner and hashrate purchase. Upon purchase of BitDeer.com plans, users become eligible to receive a variety of prizes including 10 USDT and various vouchers.

HashGard

Hash Guard, with its vast number of engineers, technical experts, and resources worldwide, manages more than 600,000 mining machines with a capacity of 900MW, and provides a one-stop solution for mining machine firmware upgrades, official overclocking firmware application, and maintenance of new models to safeguard customers' earnings. Users can enjoy 40% off the operation and maintenance fee during the Wet Season Festival.

AntSentry

Antsentry, launched by Bitmain, is an integrated professional management platform for mining machines that can provide safe, efficient and intelligent services for mining farms, and aid large and medium-sized mining farms in cloud remote management, as well as conduct efficient monitoring, and safe operation of massive mining machines. A full set of Antsentry service will be available for free during the Wet Season Festival.

BTC.com

Daily free trial offers with special discounts for mining pool rates, as well as VIP cards for new 5P users are on offer, on top of their zero commission mining services and gifts for playing trivia games.

AntPool

The top 20 users who purchase a BitDeer plan with AntPool with an accumulated average hashrate of 5P are eligible for a variety of prizes upon logging into their accounts. Prizes include an iPhone 11max, air purifiers from Dyson, Nintendo Switch devices, as well as gift coupons from JD.com.

The BitDeer.com Wet Season Festival is loaded with an assortment of luxuries for the various communities and is much larger not only in the expected participation but in what is offered as well. For more information, please refer to the company website.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.

Media Contact

MagicFew

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

bitdeer-com-pioneers-annual-wet.jpg

BitDeer.com Pioneers Annual Wet Season Festival

SOURCE BitDeer