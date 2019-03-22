BitDeer.com to Host Crypto Mining Industry Dialogue 2019 in Beijing

BEIJING, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, 2019, the world's leading computing power-sharing platform BitDeer.com is hosting the very first Crypto Mining Industry Dialogue in Beijing, where mining elites unite to discuss, define, and create the future of cryptocurrency mining industry.

BitDeer.com

Officially unveiled months ago during the bear market, BitDeer.com has remarkably achieved explosive growth and gathered immense popularity amongst global crypto mining enthusiasts. "As an active member and pioneer of the crypto mining industry, BitDeer.com is looking forward to facilitating dialogue between the industry leaders and giving back to the crypto mining community," said Celine Lu, founder & CEO of BitDeer.com. "We are thrilled to host the first Crypto Mining Industry Dialogue event in Beijing, and hopefully a few more in China and all over the world."

The one-day event will feature an all-star speaker lineup of prominent cryptocurrency mining experts and industry opinion leaders, covering a wide range of topics such as the mining market prospects in 2019, new opportunities and rising stars, challenges and industry thresholds, as well as the sustainable profitability of crypto mining industry.

Confirmed speakers and participants include:

Celine Lu - Founder & CEO, BitDeer.com

- Founder & CEO, BitDeer.com Zhong Zhuang - CEO, BTC.com

- CEO, BTC.com Xiaojun Fan - Head of APAC Sales, Bitmain

- Head of APAC Sales, Bitmain Xin Tian - Co-Founder, AntPool

- Co-Founder, AntPool Hua Chai - CEO, TianTian Mining Ltd.

Peicai Li - CEO, Wayi

Captain Yu - COO, Mining Sea

Hailu Gan - Business Development Director, F2Pool

- Business Development Director, F2Pool Weiliang Xu - Cryptocurrency Researcher

With the industry having witnessed a downcast year, BitDeer.com believes the cryptomarket is recovering and crypto mining is proving to be the next game point for the whole industry. Therefore, BitDeer.com is hosting this event in order to bring together industry leaders and influencers, and dive into the vista of the industry's future.

To date, BitDeer.com has teamed up with five out of the ten largest mining pools in the world: BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool, ViaBTC, and F2Pool. These mining pools allow individuals to mine Bitcoin as a collaborative effort and provide more consistent payouts. Furthermore, BitDeer.com has partnered with EXMO, the largest crypto exchange in Russia.

BitDeer Global Ecosystem Expansion: Next Stop, North America

BitDeer.com team has just wrapped up a fruitful visit to the U.S. in order to expand its global ecosystem. The leading computing power-sharing platform sat down with numerous partners including collaborating mining facilities, miner hosting solutions providers, exchanges, and leading industry experts to deliberate on a better and larger scope of services for BitDeer.com's global user base.

With its partner mining facilities, BitDeer.com shared its first-hand knowledge and insights into the allocation and fluctuation control of computing power based on their experience serving hundreds of thousands of global users. The team learned from mining partners about the construction and maintenance of mining facilities, as well as energy efficiency and stable electricity supply. BitDeer.com also held meetings with mining hosting partners in the eastern U.S. and Canada, offering competitive electricity costs in order to explore partnership and cooperation opportunities.

The leading computing power-sharing platform also paid a visit to Coinbase to explore how to create a smoother experience to connect global users. Moreover, BitDeer.com visited leading experts from top Silicon Valley companies such as Google and Amazon to launch dialogues on online payments and algorithms, user experience and customer service, and unfolding computing power service for enterprise clients.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.

Media Contact

Stephen Ip, MagicFew

Email: steve@magicfew.com

