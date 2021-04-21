BitDeer.com Unites Trusted Digital Asset Mining Companies for the Second BitDeer.com Wet Season Festival and Mining Ecology Conference

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com, a global leader in digital assets mining and cloud service platform, is bringing eight of the most trusted companies in the mining space together for their second annual BitDeer.com Wet Season Festival and Mining Ecology Conference.

BitDeer.com, Mining++, BTC.com, Matrixport, and more partners will launch discounted mining service plans from April 21 to May 5.

BitDeer.com officially launches the second coming of the annual Wet Season Festival on April 21, 2021. The platform is ringing in the festivities with a 2-week long campaign, along with a conference hosted in conjunction with Blockbeats, together with a conference held in Beijing. This year, BitDeer.com is bringing together 8 of the most respected companies in the mining space and an array of all-inclusive promotions and freebies to their platform. Companies joining the online promotional event include Mining ++ (including Miner Plus and Mining Data Center), BTC.com, Matrixport, as well as hashrate providers including BTC.TOP, PandaMiner, WAYI.CN and Blocking Tech.

Building on the success of last year's event, BitDeer.com will feature key opinion leaders from mining operations, financial services, and digital asset miners in a livestream conference launching on April 21, 2021. Attendees can learn about the latest developments in industrial enforcement, techniques for sustainable mining, as well as how to enhance customer care. The online event comes with a myriad of prizes up for grabs during the limited time period. Participants stand a chance to win prizes every day from BitDeer.com, as well as the partner institutions of the event, BTC.com, Mining++, BitDeer, and Matrixport.

During the Wet Season Festival, there are exclusive promotional plans available for purchase, as well as discounts and coupons on offer, on top of the possibility to win merchandise from BitDeer.com, interest rate coupons from Matrixport, as well as giftcards for JD.com. Mining resources, including more than 10 mining farms participating in the Wet Season Festival will be available, and fees for electricity costs will be on sale.

BitDeer.com

A Wet Festival Limited Plan will be sold for 5% off. This plan is designed as a short cycle, high income plan which can mine Bitcoin (BTC) or Bitcoin Cash (BCH) for a cycle of 180 days. BitDeer.com users will also be able to earn free mining days for up to 15 days using the latest Series 19 models. These plans will be more limited each day of the conference and are offered on a first come, first served basis.

The Series 17 Miners will also be available for cloud hosting which can be used to coordinate with North American mines. The ownership period for these machines is for life and requires only one payment.

Mining ++

Mining++ will offer Minerplus packages, which utilize a new generation of intelligent mine operation and maintenance systems. 20 deeply discounted packages will include ￥10,000 worth of mining machine credit, batch virus killing, and a ￥3,000 value of expert one-on-one service will be sold on a first come, first served basis. For attendees interested in the Mining++ data center there will be free consultations for overseas mining farm design, construction and maintenance by the former Bitmain mining farm team.

BTC.com

An exclusive 5A-level mining farm available only at BTC.com will be offered during the Wet Season Festival. There will also be a raffle where entrants can win a summer tour to Yunnan, a share of $6,666 in ETH or receive a super VIP card.

Matrixport

As a top digital monetary asset management provider, Matrixport will give away a lucky Bitcoin red envelope. Entrants will have the opportunity to win exclusive BitDeer.com prizes.

Hashrate Market

To better serve the digital asset mining community, BitDeer.com pioneered a new business with multi-branded hashrate providers to meet the diverse needs of miners. BTC.TOP, PandaMiner, WAYI.CN, and Blocking Tech will unite their services to handle multiple cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ether (ETH) as well as offer a burst discount.

The Wet Season Festival online event will run from April 21, 2021 12:00 PM (UTC+8) , and end on May 5, 2021 11:59 PM (UTC +8). For more information about the Wet Season Festival and the current offers at BitDeer.com, please refer to their official webpage.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading digital assets mining and cloud service platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

For more information, please visit

Website: https://www.bitdeer.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BitDeerplatform

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitDeerOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu95K9N5CM4

VK: https://vk.com/public174640639

Media Contact

[email protected]

Related Images

bitdeer-com-unites-trusted-digital.jpg

BitDeer.com Unites Trusted Digital Asset Mining Companies for The Second BitDeer.com Wet Season Fest

BitDeer.com, Mining++, BTC.com, Matrixport, and more partners will launch discounted mining service plans from April 21 to May 5.

SOURCE BitDeer