Bitdefender and SYNNEX Corp. Announce Distribution Agreement

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting more than 500 million systems worldwide, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company. Bitdefender's Cloud Security for MSPs will be offered via the SYNNEX Stellr Marketplace in 2020.

The agreement allows Bitdefender and SYNNEX to offer a more complete portfolio of solutions to reseller, CSP and MSP partners. Partners are, in turn, able to add value for their customers by simultaneously simplifying the buying and deployment journey and offering leading solutions that integrate seamlessly while strengthening business processes and security posture.

Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSPs is powered by machine learning algorithms that have been perfected during more than a decade and is recognized for its protection, performance and usability. Offering peak efficiency and accuracy in an easy-to-use platform, the solution frees up IT teams' time and resources and increases profit margin.

"We're excited to team with SYNNEX to offer our cloud-based, layered threat detection and mitigation capabilities to MSPs at a time when organizations need advanced protection more than ever," said Bitdefender Vice President, Global Cloud & MSP Jason Eberhardt. "As cyber threats continue to rise in frequency and complexity and business processes and environments have been forced to rapidly shift and evolve, users require access to easy to use solutions that offer clarity, streamline processes, and bolster defenses as quickly as possible."

"SYNNEX is dedicated to helping our vendor partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategy by providing access to the strongest and most relevant technology solutions," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX. "We are confident that this agreement benefits the entire channel – from solutions providers, resellers, CSPs, and MSPs to end users – and will help our customer partner sustainably grow their business."

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender and its Labs is also the provider vendor of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, STELLR™ and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and STELLR™, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BitDefender SRL