Bitdefender Wins 2018 Awards from World's Top 2 Independent Testing Firms

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, the innovative cybersecurity solutions provider, has won top awards for 2018 from the world's two leading independent cybersecurity analysis firms, once again proving the company offers the highest level of protection and performance.

Bitdefender consumer security technology won all three top AV-TEST awards after a year of rigorous testing systems on Windows systems. At the same time, AV Comparatives honored Bitdefender with its Outstanding Product Award for achieving its highest Advanced+ rating in all seven tests it conducted last year.

"We are thrilled to receive top awards from these two firms," said Ciprian Istrate, Vice President Consumer Solutions at Bitdefender. "To win awards from both at once clearly proves that our focus on innovation and our dedication to our customers produces products of the best quality, year after year. The testing conducted by both firms is among the most rigorous in the world."

Bitdefender Internet Security won three of the five Best Annual Awards granted by AV-TEST, confirming consistent excellence through testing.

AV-TEST "honors only the most effective security products that have shown outstanding performance during a one-year test phase and thus set new standards for the IT security industry," the independent institute said in announcing the awards. "Bitdefender continuously demonstrated top performance throughout the entire 2018 test season."

Bitdefender won the Best Protection 2018 Award "in recognition of its outstanding performance in terms of protection," while the Best Performance 2018 Award recognizes that Bitdefender offers "strong protection with minimal reduction of system performance," AV-TEST said. And testing showed the "the suite from Bitdefender reliably regained control over infected systems and recovered infected files," earning it the Best Repair 2018 Award.

Besides winning the Outstanding Product Award from AV Comparatives, Bitdefender also won the Gold Award for the firm's Real-World Protection Test, and Silver Awards in the False Positive, Malware Protection and Malware Removal Tests.

Bitdefender has regularly won top awards by independent testing institutes and top ranking by independent authorities and reviewers such as PC Magazine. The quality of Bitdefender products has propelled the company's explosive growth, driving a tripling of workforce and sales in the past five years.

